Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran migrant whose case became a symbol of Trump immigration enforcement, has agreed to voluntarily leave the US for Spain on Tuesday night instead of being deported to Africa. The deal ends a months-long legal battle that included a wrongful deportation to El Salvador and a dismissed human smuggling case.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran migrant whose case became a rallying point for critics of President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement, will voluntarily leave the United States for Spain to avoid deportation, Fox News has learned.

He is slated to depart on a commercial flight Tuesday night, sources said. He ultimately plans to make his way to Mexico, according to his attorneys. A federal judge in Maryland ordered Abrego Garcia to leave the U.S. by Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the matter. That order remains under seal, and the exact terms of his release were not immediately clear.

Also read Kilmar Ábrego Garcia, mistakenly deported Maryland man, reportedly self-deporting to Spain after legal fights

Abrego Garcia Agrees To Depart For Spain

The arrangement was described by two people briefed on the case who spoke anonymously because it has not been made public. The agreement ends a 20-month legal saga over the fate of Abrego, 31, who lived for years in Maryland with his wife, a U.S. citizen, and children. He had been working as a sheet metal apprentice.

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He has said he came to the United States from El Salvador as a teenager to flee death threats from the Barrio 18 gang. Because of that gang threat, a U.S. immigration judge in 2019 barred officials from deporting Abrego to El Salvador. The Trump administration arrested and deported him there anyway last year, and multiple courts concluded the deportation violated the 2019 order. He was held in El Salvador's maximum-security CECOT prison.

For months, officials resisted court orders, including one from the Supreme Court, to facilitate Abrego's return to the United States. Officials publicly derided him as an animal, a gang member and a domestic abuser, accusations he repeatedly denied. He was brought back to the U.S. in June 2025 only after federal investigators reopened a previously shuttered human smuggling investigation and secured a two-count indictment against him.

Federal Judge Tossed Prosecution Case

A federal judge tossed that case in May, ruling that prosecutors had improperly pursued charges to punish Abrego for challenging his deportation in court. The Justice Department appealed. The charges stemmed from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee, and Abrego had pleaded not guilty. Throughout the legal fight, the administration maintained that Abrego Garcia was a gang member and pointed to a 2021 protective order his wife had filed against him over domestic violence allegations.

Democrats rallied around him despite suspected ties to MS-13. Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. , who visited Abrego Garcia while he was detained in El Salvador, welcomed the agreement. A year and a half ago, the Trump Administration wanted to leave Kilmar Abrego Garcia to rot in a Salvadoran gulag, Van Hollen said.

Today, Kilmar is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man, unharmed and with dignity. While the Trump Administration had been pursuing their vindictive prosecution against Kilmar and desperately trying to ship him against his will to countries known for human rights abuses, the Administration was forced to come to this agreement that respects Kilmar's will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation.

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Voluntary Departure After Legal Saga

I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free, including from this Administration's constant persecution. Since he was brought back to the United States in June 2025, Abrego had said he was willing to voluntarily leave for Costa Rica. But U.S. immigration officials refused. His attorneys secured a court order temporarily barring his removal while their legal fight played out.

The battle has, for many critics, come to epitomize what they view as some of the worst aspects of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts. While his legal battles played out, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continued to threaten Abrego with deportation to an ever-changing series of countries in Africa. In March, the Trump administration said it had settled on Liberia, one of several nations that have agreed to accept non-native deportees from the United States.

The Justice Department asked a federal judge in Maryland to lift an order she imposed last year barring Abrego's removal while he challenged that destination in court. Abrego's attorneys contended he had designated Costa Rica as his preferred country of removal, and the Central American nation's previous administration indicated they would welcome him.

However, a new Costa Rican government recently said they had not received a fresh request and would have to consider whether to admit him. Both sides were set to argue the matter at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Oct. 6. As that proceeding began, Xinis met privately with attorneys in her chambers. She abruptly canceled the hearing once they emerged.