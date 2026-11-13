Killyan Toure Remaining Involved With Iowa State Despite Injury

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered a massive loss over the summer when it was revealed that guard Killyan Toure had to undergo a procedure for a shoulder injury.

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State player Killyan Toure interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect He will be sidelined for the entire non-conference schedule and will likely miss the start of the Big 12 as well.

Expected to be a major part of the team’s game plan and viewed as an emerging star in men’s basketball, replacing Toure is no small task. He is an impactful player on both ends of the floor and improved as his freshman year went along. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger trusted him enough that he started every game of the 2025-26 season in the backcourt alongside Tamin Lipsey.

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While the talented guard hasn’t been able to get on the court yet this season, he is still making a positive impact on the team. Despite his youthfulness as a sophomore, he is showcasing some leadership skills and mentoring players who are newer to the program.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure moves the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “Yeah, he’s been remarkable.

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I mean, Killyan’s leadership, think about what he’s gone through, everything that he was looking forward to at the start of the season, and that was essentially taken from him and how he’s conducted himself. I think from a leadership standpoint it’s been elite, and you can tell how much he cares about his teammates,” Otzelberger said, via That kind of leadership is going to pay dividends even if Toure isn’t on the court with his teammates currently.

When he does return, the transition back to the hardwood is going to be a much smoother one given how involved he is currently. Expected to take over as the lead guard all offseason, with Lipsey’s eligibility thought to be exhausted, Toure has been prepping for months to take on more of a leadership role on the floor.

He was going to be counted on as one of the returning players from last season’s Sweet 16 squad to help teach a new crop of players the Iowa State way. Having Lipsey back in the lineup for a fifth year has certainly been fortunate, helping compensate for Toure’s absence.

When he does return, those two are going to combine to once again be the best defensive backcourt in the country.on the timetable, he will continue doing what he can during practice and games from the bench to help his teammates win as many games as possible. With only one game between now and the trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival, practice time will be important, and that is where Toure can help make an impact while he recovers from his injury.

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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News.

Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.