Killswitch Engage Adds Second Melbourne Date to 2026 ANZ Tour After Instant Sell-Out

Metalcore pioneers Killswitch Engage have added a second concert in Melbourne to their upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour following the rapid sell-out of the first show. This marks the band's first headline tour of the region since 2018. British metal band Sylosis will support all dates.

Killswitch Engage have added a second Melbourne show to their 2026 Australia n and New Zealand tour after the first date sold out in under two weeks - the latest sign that demand for the Massachusetts metalcore veterans is as strong as ever in a region they haven't headlined since 2018.

The new show at the Forum falls on Monday, Nov. 9 - the night before the already-sold-out Nov. 10 date. Tickets for the added show and all remaining tour dates are available now via SBM Presents. The run marks Killswitch Engage's first headline tour of Australia and New Zealand since 2018 and their first visit to the region since September 2024, when they opened for Iron Maiden.

British metal outfit Sylosis join as special guests across all dates - the Reading, England act made their Australian debut at Soundwave in 2013, returned for their first headline tour of the country in 2025, and arrive this time on the back of their latest album. Formed in Westfield, Massachusetts in 1999, Killswitch Engage are widely credited as one of the architects of modern metalcore - a genre that has since spawned generations of bands and remains one of the most commercially viable corners of heavy music.

Their 2002 debut, 2004's 'The End of Heartache' (recorded with Howard Jones, who had replaced Leach), debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA.

'Disarm the Sky' (2013) - their first album with Leach back on vocals after Jones departed in 2012 - debuted at No. 7, and 'Incarnate' (2016) reached No. 6, their career-best Billboard 200 position to date. Across their career they have earned three Grammy nominations for Best Metal Performance - in 2005, 2014 and 2019 - and accumulated billions of streams, while sharing stages with Iron Maiden, Slayer, Slipknot, Mastodon, My Chemical Romance and Parkway Drive.

The Melbourne sellout continues a strong run of momentum for the band in Australia, where metalcore has long maintained a dedicated and vocal live following. With one Forum show already gone and the second expected to move quickly, fans in other cities are advised to secure tickets soon. The remaining tour dates include: Oct. 31 - Auckland, NZ - Powerstation; Nov. 6 - Sydney, AUS - Enmore Theatre; Nov. 10 - Melbourne, AUS - Forum (sold out)





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Killswitch Engage Metalcore Melbourne Tour Australia New Zealand Sell-Out Sylosis Album Grammy Streaming

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