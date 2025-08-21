Kill The Password: Why The MCU Needs to Embrace Permanence

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is losing its edge. The multiverse, once intriguing, has become bloated and repetitive. Death holds no weight, nostalgia overshadows innovation, and the roster is overcrowded. To regain its former glory, the MCU needs to embrace permanence: kill off characters, prune unused storylines, and forge a new path.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe , once a beacon of exciting storytelling, has seemingly become too vast for its own good. The multiverse, initially a captivating concept, has morphed into a bloated entity, canonizing every iteration of Marvel characters across various mediums. While this has enabled films like Deadpool 3 to resurrect beloved portrayals from past installments, it has rendered death a hollow notion within the MCU.

Bringing back resurrected characters, especially fan favorites like Wolverine and Deadpool, becomes a predictable and somewhat comedic trope. The MCU's obsession with the multiverse reaches its peak with the endless parade of variants, often used for comedic effect rather than meaningful narrative contributions. To breathe life back into the MCU, the upcoming Avengers crossover film needs to be a turning point. It should mark a definitive departure from the cyclical nature of resurrections and temporal manipulations. Gone should be the snap reversals, time travel shenanigans, and alternate universe doppelgangers. The next Avengers film should unflinchingly sever the ties with the past, concluding the arcs of some heroes in a permanent and irrevocable manner. This isn't about a morbid fascination with death; it's about restoring the gravity and emotional weight of stakes in the MCU. We cherish our spandex-clad heroes and hate seeing them relegated to shells of their former selves for cheap thrills.Illustrating this point is the resurrection of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. While the film was a financial triumph and garnered both critical and audience acclaim, the act of resurrecting Hugh Jackman's iconic portrayal left a bittersweet taste. Ryan Reynolds acknowledged the inherent sentimentality and cleverly incorporated a scene where Deadpool desecrates Wolverine's corpse, a poignant (and somewhat blasphemous) commentary on the situation. Even more concerning is the ongoing trend of resurrecting characters already consigned to the dustbin of cinematic history. Films like Deadpool 3 hint at further resuscitations of beloved characters like Cyclops, Professor X, and countless others. We appreciate nostalgic cameos as much as the next fan, but they shouldn't overshadow the MCU's potential to forge new interpretations and fresh talent. Tom Holland, for example, embodies the spirit of a new generation of Spider-Man, a role that wouldn't have been possible had Marvel simply resurrected previous iterations. The MCU should embrace this concept across its entire roster, allowing for genuine reinventions and evolutions. The MCU also needs to address its roster bloat. Many characters and plotlines have stalled, languishing in creative limbo. America Chavez, Namor, Hercules, Shang-Chi, and even Justin Hammer remain dormant, their stories seemingly abandoned. revisiting these characters would not only refresh the MCU but also demonstrate a commitment to providing closure or advancement for those who have been sidelined.





