Catherine Zeta-Jones vehicle Kill Jackie was instrumental in Fremantle posting third quarter revenue up nearly 8%.

The action series, in which Zeta Jones plays an art dealer with a dark past, was singled out for driving Q3 sales to €482M , up 7.8% on €447M for the same three months in 2025.

The series – from Fremantle, Steel String Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios, landed at HBO Max over the summer, following on from major distribution agreements with AMC+ and Prime Video.

Also read What Jazz's Mo Bamba Said After His 26-Point Explosion vs. Spurs

'Britain's Got Talent' Producer Urges "Anyone Who Feels They Have Been Subject Of Wrongdoing" To Come Forward Following David Walliams AllegationsHowever, Fremantle is still behind 2025’s revenues year-to-date, at €1.32B. Last year the figure was €1.35B at this stage. This was put down to “timing effects” at the drama and film in the first half of the year, with entertainment and docs called “broadly stable. ”.

The Luxembourg-based content giant, which owns Fremantle, posted Q3 revenue of €1.85B, up 38.4% primarily down to the acquisition of Sky Deutschland over the summer. On an organic basis, group revenue was up 4.8%. It was a similar picture for the nine months to September 30, with revenues of €4.74B up 15.1% including Sky and just 1.6% without the German pay-TV giant.

Advertisement

RTL’s streaming business had a good third quarter, posting Q3 revenue up 29.3% to hit €150M, and YTD revenue of €449M, up 27.9%. Paying subscribers to RTL’s streaming services have now hit nine million. This partially offset ongoing declines in TV advertising revenues, which dragged numbers down. RTL warned that group revenue and adjusted EBITA was “expected at the lower end of their respective guidance ranges due to lower-than-expected demand for linear TV advertising in Q4/2026.

”growth and a strong third-quarter performance from Fremantle,” said Clément Schwebig.

“As a result, group revenue grew by 5% organically in the third quarter of 2026. “We are driving the integration of Sky Deutschland and RTL Deutschland forward with speed and determination. We expect to realise first synergies already in 2026, remaining fully on track to deliver €250M in annual synergies within three years.

“Fremantle’s strong performance was supported by the delivery of Kill Jackie for Prime Video, while Groupe M6 scored high audience ratings, driven by its broadcast of the football World Cup. “Despite further headwinds in the linear TV advertising markets, our operating profit – adjusted EBITA – also increased organically in the first nine months of 2026, thanks to our streaming business and Fremantle. ”‘Brand New Day’ Re-Release Date Set With New Footage Featuring Night Nurse