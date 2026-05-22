This news article discusses the controversial history of the Kill Bill movie series, particularly the split release of the two volumes. It mentions the new version called Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which combines the two halves and includes an animated short.

Quentin Tarantino fans have had to explain this Uma Thurman starrer movies history for more than 20 years, and it always sounds more complicated than it should.

Most people know it as two separate films: Kill Bill: Volume 1, released in 2003, and Volume 2, released in 2004. But that was never the original idea. Tarantino shot the revenge saga as one long movie, then watched it be split into two theatrical releases because the full cut was too long for a normal release window.

That split gave both halves their own identity, but it also left fans chasing the version that was supposed to exist from the start





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Quentin Tarantino Kill Bill Uma Thurman Movie Series Split Release Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Animated Short

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