Kilentar Lagos Spring 2027 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

The lights dim and the song “Where Is My Husband” by Raye blasts from the speakers. Dancers hidden in the front row suddenly erupt into riotous choreography, prompting guests to cheer from their seats.

After a few minutes, the performance draws to a close, the crowd quiets, and the show begins. That was the prelude to Kílèńtàr’s spring 2027 collection, which focused on the complexities and duality of women.

Also read What to Read, Watch, and Listen to According to the Spring 2027 Collections

“Being seen and choosing how you want to be seen are two very different things,” said Michelle Adepoju, founder and creative director of the brand. She put that concept into action by adding special details to the back of clothes, like the thick braid adorned with rings that graces the back of a yellow dress.

“I’ve been really fascinated by the beauty of what isn’t immediately revealed. Something can seem very simple but have a lot of complexity to it as well. ” Rings played a subtle yet important role in this collection, from the clothes to the venue decorations. Placed on every seat was a little wooden box, which contained a note and several stackable rings.

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Adepoju said they were a nod to her mother’s love for jewelry.

“A lot of things that I do are a reference to her. ” Signature Kílèńtàr pieces were dotted throughout the lineup including traditional aso oke textile sets, which were reimagined into more contemporary styles like a deep-V peplum top paired with a matching skirt. Sound was an important element in the collection, whether it was the raffia swaying as the models moved down the runway or metal rings clanking together—this collection was a loud step into Kílèńtàr’s next chapter.