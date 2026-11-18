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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. The Salt Lake City music festival has released additions to its already stacked lineup, which takes place May 14 to May 16 next year.

Remi Wolf, underscores, Tiffany Day, and Haute & Freddy are among the many excellent generational talents that Kilby Block Party has announced will also be joining its 2027 lineup. The multi-genre Utah-based festival is celebrating its eighth year with headliners that include Deftones, The Strokes, Jungle, Fontaines DC, Slayyyter, and Lil Yachty.

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With over 70 acts total, other standouts range from the nostalgia-winking indie darlings Atlas Genius and Two Door Cinema Club – who, as the poster details, will be playing their 2010 albumRock royalty Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is billed, as is legendary English rock band Genesis. The current indie sleaze revival is reflected in the booking of Phantogram, while neo-folk bands Madre Salach and Racing Mount Pleasant offer some sonic peace from the more raucous headliners.

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And it’s not just great tunes at Kilby Block Party. The urban festival offers attendees the opportunity to “ indulge in great food and beverage options, as well as take a stroll through Vendor Village to check out the boutique offerings from local creatives, learn about the efforts of partnered advocacy groups, shop for records to add to their collection, or pick up some official festival and artist merch,” according to the festival details.

Last year’s festivities drew nearly 16,000 visitors from out of state—over 30,000 visitors in total per day—spending a cumulative $24 million in the state. An impressive feat, considering Kirby Block Party only started up in 2019 as a one-day block party.