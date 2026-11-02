Kike Hernandez Weighs Free Agency Family Life and Baseball Career Decisions

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez discusses the challenges of balancing MLB free agency with raising two young children in Arizona.

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez is navigating the complex intersection of his upcoming free agency status and the demands of his growing family. As the baseball season concludes, the 35-year-old athlete has been reflecting on his future career moves while managing the practical realities of raising two young children in Arizona. His situation highlights the unique challenges professional athletes face when deciding where to live and play during the winter months.

Kike Hernandez Family Priorities And Parenting Style

Hernandez describes himself as the fun dad who prioritizes connection over strict discipline. He admitted to Warner Bros that he is not the most strict person in the world but relies on an amazing support system provided by his wife to help raise their children. With his son being young enough that he can only carry, rock, and feed him, the dynamic is entirely different with his daughter.

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He expressed deep affection for spending time with his daughter, noting that going on walks together and having fun conversations is one of the most enjoyable aspects of his life. He frequently tells her that holding her hand is his absolute favorite thing in the world and hopes she feels the same way. This personal sentiment underscores how much his family life influences his daily routine and emotional well-being outside of the baseball diamond.

Free Agency And The Spring Training Dilemma

With another season of baseball complete, Hernandez has found himself listed as a free agent. While he has expressed interest in staying with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is now thinking more and more about his family as he waits to see what team he may land with next. The uncertainty of free agency forces him to weigh professional ambitions against domestic stability.

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As he calls Arizona home, Hernandez acknowledged that half of Major League Baseball teams do spring training in his state while the other half head to Florida. This geographical split creates a significant logistical problem for players with young families. He noted that it could get hard having to leave his house and family behind to do spring training and be two months by himself over there.

Furthermore, he pointed out the difficulty of having to take the family somewhere else after those two months. He emphasized that these are things that get really hard and things that people do not really think about as often as they should from an outside perspective. Life gets very real when it comes to baseball season, and the separation required by different training locations poses a genuine threat to family cohesion.

Logistical Challenges Of Raising Children In MLB

Hernandez highlighted the increasing difficulty of maintaining family stability as his daughter turns five and prepares to start kindergarten. He explained that while home is Arizona during the season, the first semester of kindergarten was handled through homeschooling because they were living there. Now, she is going to enter school next Monday, which changes the landscape for their future planning.

He stated that decisions are starting to get really hard because you do not want to take your kid out of school. He also noted that they have a second kid now and have dogs, so the traveling can be a lot. The presence of multiple children and pets adds layers of complexity to the standard athlete relocation process. He cannot simply move himself; he must consider the educational continuity and social stability of his children.

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Coping With Travel Through Support Systems

Despite these challenges, Hernandez acknowledged that he is fortunate enough to have a good support system that helps make the transition easier. This network is crucial for allowing him to fulfill his professional obligations while ensuring his children are cared for when he is away. The reliability of this support structure determines how much the baseball season impacts his family unit.

Outside of baseball, Hernandez has been exploring new shows like HBO series during the off-season. He also shared that he has dressed up as the Joker in the past for Halloween, with his wife dressing up as Harley Quinn, making the Joker the house favorite. His favorite movie of all time remains a point of personal pride, though the specific title was not fully elaborated in the interview snippet. These personal hobbies provide a necessary respite from the pressures of his career.