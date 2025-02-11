Kiké Hernández Returns to the Dodgers: Roster Implications and Fan Excitement

Kiké Hernández re-signs with the Dodgers, raising questions about roster construction and fan excitement.

Hello and welcome to another installment of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. I usually try to avoid one-topic newsletters unless the news is exceptionally significant or the subject matter so intricate that it warrants a focused discussion. So, I was planning to wait until there was more news to share, but then my inbox started overflowing with emails shortly before the Super Bowl commenced. Everyone was eager to confirm the news, to ensure it wasn't a fabrication.

Had Kiké Hernández truly re-signed with the Dodgers? The answer is a resounding yes. The news was initially announced by Hernández himself on social media and subsequently confirmed by my colleague Jack Harris. The deal is contingent upon a physical examination. Hernández has cemented his status as one of the most clutch postseason players in Dodgers history. Last season, while his regular season batting average was a modest .222, he showcased his prowess during the playoffs, hitting an impressive .294 with a triple, two home runs, and six RBIs. Throughout his postseason career, which includes a year with the Boston Red Sox, he boasts a .278 batting average with 15 home runs and 35 RBIs, coupled with a formidable .522 slugging percentage compared to a .405 slugging percentage in the regular season. And, that .222 average last season might be misleading. The Dodgers discovered an eye condition in August, prompting Hernández to start wearing glasses. Following that, his batting average improved to .287. Beyond his on-field performance, there's an intangible quality about Hernández that resonates with many fans (though I did receive a few emails expressing dissatisfaction with the signing, labeling him as washed up). He exudes a joy for his routine that evokes the childhood dream of playing in the majors. He interacts with fans before games, seemingly squeezing every ounce of athletic ability from his body in each game. Fans gravitate towards this infectious enthusiasm. His return is undeniably a welcome development. Of course, this raises a more pressing question: How will the Dodgers accommodate him on the roster? The prevailing wisdom had been that the Dodgers wouldn't sign Hernández until after spring training commenced, allowing them to place some players on the 60-day injured list and thereby create a vacancy on the 40-man roster (players on the 60-day IL are not counted towards the 40-man limit). Pitchers and catchers are due for their first workout today, with the full squad gathering on Saturday, making it highly probable that they will soon place some players on the 60-day IL, paving the way for the official announcement of Hernández's signing. However, even with roster maneuvering, the Dodgers find themselves in an intriguing predicament. They are likely to carry only 13 position players, and here's a list of those most likely to be considered: Two-way player Shohei Ohtani Catchers Austin Barnes and Will Smith Infielders Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Kiké Hernández, Hyeseong Kim, Max Muncy, and Miguel Rojas Outfielders Michael Conforto, Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernández, James Outman, Andy Pages, and Chris Taylor This list encompasses 15 players, excluding Dalton Rushing, who is primarily a catcher but showcased his versatility by playing more games in left field in Triple-A last season, while producing commendable offensive numbers (.273/.396/.511) and appears poised to garner some playing time in the majors this season. So, the question arises: who among these players will be relegated to the minors? Will it be Outman and Pages? Or Outman and Kim? Will they engage in a trade? Is there a concern that Freeman's ankle might not be at full strength by opening day, prompting them to seek extra insurance? The answers to these questions will unfold in the weeks to come.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DODGERS KIKÉ HERNÁNDEZ ROSTER BASEBALL POSTSEASON SPRING TRAINING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kike Hernandez Returns to Dodgers on One-Year DealKike Hernandez has re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year contract, marking his return to the team after a mid-season acquisition in 2023. The fan favorite's deal raises questions about the future of veteran utilityman Chris Taylor.

Read more »

Teoscar Hernandez 'Praying' Dodgers Sign Kiké HernandezTeoscar Hernández is praying the Los Angeles Dodgers bring back one specific free agent.

Read more »

Kiké Hernández Re-Signs with DodgersKiké Hernández has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, reuniting with the team after a season with the In '24, Hernandez played seven different positions, including pitching 4 1/3 innings. He hit .229/.281/.373 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Read more »

He's back: Kiké Hernández agrees to deal with DodgersUtilityman Kiké Hernández, perhaps the biggest free-agent question still looming for the Dodgers ahead of spring training, is returning to the Dodgers.

Read more »

Los Angeles Dodgers Leave Door Open to Possible Kiké Hernández ReturnKiké Hernández is starting to draw interest from other teams in free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear they would welcome the veteran utility man back with open arms.

Read more »

Hernandez Returns to Dodgers for Fourth StintEnrique Hernandez is set to rejoin the Los Angeles Dodgers for a fourth time, pending a physical. The 33-year-old super-utility player is known for his versatility, clubhouse presence, and ability to perform at a high level in October. Hernandez will likely play second base or center field, primarily against left-handed pitchers.

Read more »