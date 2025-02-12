Kiké Hernández Re-Signs with Dodgers for $6.5 Million

Kiké Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million. The versatile infielder/outfielder will continue to play for the World Series champions for the third consecutive year. Hernández is known for his ability to play multiple positions, including third base, all four infield positions, left field, and center field. He has also made appearances on the mound in blowout games. Hernandez's importance to the Dodgers was highlighted by his tiebreaking solo homer off Yu Darvish in the NL Division Series Game 5 against the San Diego Padres.

Kiké Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday that keeps the versatile infielder/outfielder with the World Series champions. The 33-year-old is entering his third straight season with the Dodgers and ninth overall. He hit .229 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 126 games last season, when he had a $4 million salary, and batted .294 with two homers and six RBIs in 14 postseason games.

Hernández had a tiebreaking solo homer off San Diego's Yu Darvish that put the Dodgers ahead to stay in the decisive second inning of NL Division Series Game 5. Primarily a third baseman, Hernández played all four infield positions along with left field and center, and he made four pitching appearances in blowouts.Hernández spent 2015-20 with the Dodgers, signed with Boston as a free agent and was reacquired by Los Angeles in a July 2023 trade. He has hit .240 with 85 homers and 285 RBIs in 828 games for Los Angeles and has a .238 career average with 120 homers and 435 RBIs over 11 major league seasons that also included time with Houston and Miami in 2014.Los Angeles placed right-hander Gavin Stone on the 60-day injured list. He is recovering from shoulder surgery on Oct. 9 and is expected to miss the season.





