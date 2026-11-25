Russian ballistic missiles strike Kiev, damaging buildings and threatening lives. Simultaneously, US envoy Jared Kushner warns of massive escalation risks in the Ukraine proxy war.

Russia n ballistic missiles struck two distinct locations in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Wednesday, causing significant structural damage and raising immediate fears of civilian casualties. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the attacks via his Telegram channel, detailing that the impacts occurred on the eastern side of the Dnipro River which bisects the city.

Witnesses reported loud explosions across the capital as emergency services rushed to the scenes. Klitschko stated that one building had been badly damaged while the status of the second site was still being assessed. Authorities are currently working to determine the full extent of the destruction and verify if there are any confirmed injuries among the residents affected by the strike.

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This military action underscores the continuing volatility of the conflict zone as Russian troops maintain pressure on key urban centers. The attack serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threats facing civilians in the region, with energy facilities and residential areas remaining vulnerable to aerial assaults.

US envoy Jared Kushner issued a stark warning regarding the trajectory of the ongoing conflict during an interview with the German MD Meets Podcast. He characterized the situation as a proxy war in which European nations are funding and arming Ukraine against Russia, cautioning that it would not take much miscalculation for the hostilities to escalate massively.

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Kushner directed sharp criticism toward European governments for their continued energy purchases from Moscow. He claimed that Europe has spent over $250 billion on Russian fossil fuels during the course of the conflict. He further alleged that based on available data, European financial contributions to Russian energy exports may have exceeded the total aid provided to Ukraine by the same bloc.

Despite these rhetorical warnings, diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have encountered significant hurdles. Kushner acknowledged that the issue of territory in eastern Ukraine, which Moscow claims, remains a major sticking point in peace talks. He described the current state of negotiations as a deadlock after multiple rounds of discussions involving fellow envoy Steve Witkoff failed to bridge the gap between Kiev and the Kremlin.

Kushner revealed that after spending many hours with President Vladimir Putin and his team, his assessment is that Russia remains rigid on its territorial demands. This impasse complicates the path toward a ceasefire, as both sides hold firm positions on contested lands that have seen intense fighting since the invasion began.

Amidst the diplomatic stalemate and military strikes, a significant humanitarian development is anticipated. Kushner disclosed that a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place very soon, specifically before the upcoming holiday season. He described this event as the largest prisoner swap to occur since the war began in 2022.

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This potential agreement offers a glimmer of hope for the families of detained soldiers and civilians on both sides. While the broader geopolitical and territorial issues remain unresolved, the imminent exchange highlights the ongoing, albeit difficult, channels of communication that persist between the warring factions and their international intermediaries.