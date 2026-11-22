Kieran Culkin thinks a Succession spinoff would be a 'terrible idea'

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“I know we’re not here to talk about this, but I’m still grieving the end of-verse with a spinoff of sorts, the Roman Roy actor made it clear that he really doesn’t think that should happen, like, ever. “I think that would be a terrible idea,” he said. “I mean, what are you hoping for?? Yeah, that would be a terrible idea.

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” In an era of nostalgia-bait reboots, revivals, and countless spinoffs, it’s refreshing to see an actor who doesn’t want to milk a hit project for all it’s worth—no matter how much fans enjoy the Roy family’s dysfunctional dynamics and terrible actions. When asked if he missed playing Roman, Culkin said that the character was “a lot of fun because I decided early on, this is a guy who’s never had to suffer consequences in his life.

He can just talk his way in and out of any situation. ”showrunner Armstrong spent “the entire last season” trying to figure out if there was a way to make another one. But when Armstrong told Culkin how season four would unfold, the actor felt it was unquestionable that the show had reached a natural conclusion. According to Culkin, Armstrong pitched three different ideas for what season five could be, and they all apparently “sounded good.

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” Even so, Culkin thinks, “It ended perfectly. It ended the way it was supposed to. ” Back in early 2023, Armstrong. Armstrong said that he and the writers “played out various scenarios” before working on season four: “We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons.

Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.

”, about four super-rich guys who retreat to a remote home in the mountains as an international crisis sends the world into chaos. Culkin told Heart that he’s, but there are no other details because he may have let the news slip before it was meant to be public knowledge .