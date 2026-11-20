Kieran Culkin revealed that he is planning to reunite with the Succession creator Jesse Armstrong on a new movie.

Quentin Tarantino Play ‘The Popinjay Cavalier’ Adds ‘MobLand’ Star Nigel Lindsay & ‘The Crown’s Harry Hadden-Paton To Cast Led By Sacha Baron Cohen, the Oscar-winning actor told Global radio station Heart: “I’m about to work with — I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about — I’m about to work with Jesse on a movie.

He wrote something. ”, a feature telling the story of a group of tech bros on a mountain retreat. Armstrong has been working with his, starring Jesse Plemons and Cole Escola. There are conflicting accounts on the status of the movie.

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A24 has been approached for comment.

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping' Review: Is Time Finally Running Out For The Dystopic Game Show Franchise? Culkin said he missed playing Roman Roy: “It was a lot of fun because I decided early on, this is a guy who’s never had to suffer consequences in his life. He can just talk his way in and out of any situation, like how fun is that to play. Completely unhinged.

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”returning in some form.

“Could there be no spinoff? ” he was asked by Heart breakfast host Amanda Holden.

“Of course not. I think that would be a terrible idea,” Culkin replied.

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