Oscar winner Kieran Culkin states a Succession spinoff would be a terrible idea. The actor defends the series finale as perfect and discusses future projects with creator Jesse Armstrong.

Academy Award-winning actor Kieran Culkin has publicly stated that a continuation of the hit HBO drama Succession is unnecessary and would detract from the show's legacy. Speaking on the podcast Obviously, the star emphasized that the series reached its ideal conclusion and does not require additional chapters to explain the fates of its characters.

Culkin Defends Finale Ending

Kieran Culkin asserts that the narrative arc of his character, Roman Roy, reached its natural and definitive end with the series finale that aired in 2023. He believes the story concluded exactly as it was meant to, with the Roy siblings losing their grip on power at Waystar Royco. This loss marked the final stage of their corporate power struggle, making any further exploration of their reign redundant.

Also read Kieran Culkin Reuniting With 'Succession Jesse Armstrong On Movie

The actor noted that while he misses portraying Roman Roy, he feels strongly about preserving the integrity of the original story. He rejected the notion that the audience needs closure or a look into the future of the main family members. For Culkin, the abrupt nature of their downfall was the perfect literary device to end the saga.

Spinoff Ideas and Cousin Greg

During his appearance, Culkin also addressed potential spinoff concepts focusing on other characters from the series. He specifically mentioned Nicholas Braun's character, Greg Hirsch, describing his corporate ascent as one of the show's funniest elements. Greg spent much of the timeline attached to Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Macfadyen, before ultimately coming out on top in the family conflict.

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Culkin jokingly suggested that a series centered on Greg would likely resemble a sitcom rather than a serious drama. He questioned what viewers would actually hope to see in such a premise, implying that a format shift would undermine the tone of the original production. Despite his skepticism, many fans argue that a Greg-focused narrative could successfully capture the absurdity of high-stakes corporate life.

Other Projects and Family Reunions

Beyond the Roy family drama, Kieran Culkin hinted at future work with series creator Jesse Armstrong. He revealed that he is preparing to collaborate with Armstrong on a new film project, though he did not disclose specific details about the plot or genre. This partnership follows Armstrong's recent success with a dark comedy film about four billionaire friends navigating a global crisis.

Culkin also reflected on his role as Fuller McCallister in the Home Alone franchise, a part he recently discussed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He admitted to still watching those films during the holiday season, acknowledging the cultural impact of the character. He joked about the possibility of an adult reunion with the other actors, suggesting it would be a significant nostalgic event for fans.

Impact on Franchise Future

The actor's stance on Succession signals that the creative team likely views the story as complete without room for expansion. His endorsement of the finale suggests that the production values are aligned with keeping the narrative contained to its original scope. This perspective may influence fan expectations regarding any potential reboot or spinoff developments.

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By firmly closing the door on immediate sequels, Kieran Culkin helps cement the show's status as a self-contained masterpiece. The focus now shifts to his upcoming collaborations and the legacy of the characters he helped define. His comments serve as a final word on the direction of the franchise from one of its central figures.