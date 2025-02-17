Kieran Culkin Misses BAFTAs Due to Family Illness

Actor Kieran Culkin missed the 78th annual BAFTAs ceremony to care for a sick family member in New York. His 'A Real Pain' co-star, Jesse Eisenberg, accepted the Supporting Actor Award on his behalf.

Kieran Culkin , known for his role in the acclaimed HBO series 'Succession', unfortunately missed the 78th annual BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday, February 16th, due to a pressing family matter. The actor, 42, was unable to attend the event held at London's Royal Festival Hall as he was in New York caring for a sick family member. Culkin's absence was acknowledged by his ' A Real Pain ' co-star and fellow BAFTA nominee, Jesse Eisenberg , who accepted the Supporting Actor Award on his behalf.

Eisenberg, who also received a nomination for the original screenplay, shared heartfelt words about Culkin's dedication to his family. He revealed that Culkin had been contemplating dropping out of their movie two weeks before filming began because he didn't want to leave his children. Eisenberg praised Culkin's commitment to his family, highlighting his talent and the fortunate balance he has in life.The film 'A Real Pain' centers around two cousins, played by Culkin and Eisenberg, who embark on a journey through Poland to honor their family's roots following the death of their grandmother. Culkin and Eisenberg are both nominated in the supporting actor category at the upcoming Academy Awards, scheduled for March 2nd. In addition to Culkin and Eisenberg, their co-star, Bayo Akinfemi, is also nominated in the supporting actor category. The film's adapted screenplay was co-written by Maclin, a former inmate who participated in the award-winning program.





