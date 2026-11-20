Kieran Culkin discusses a potential Succession spin-off starring Cousin Greg and reveals he is set to work with creator Jesse Armstrong on a new film project.

Actor Kieran Culkin has opened up about his future television ambitions and a new cinematic collaboration, revealing he is eager to see the Roy family saga continue in a new format. Speaking with Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast, the actor discussed his interest in returning to the Succession universe while also confirming an upcoming project with creator Jesse Armstrong.

Spin-Off Possibilities for Cousin Greg

Culkin addressed the possibility of a Succession spin-off directly during his interview, dismissing the idea that such a project would never happen. He suggested that refusing to explore new angles of the story would be a terrible idea, specifically joking about the potential for a show centered on his character. "Cousin Greg: The Sitcom?" he asked, indicating a lighthearted interest in expanding the franchise beyond its original four-season run.

Also read Kieran Culkin Reuniting With 'Succession Jesse Armstrong On Movie

The actor portrayed Roman Roy throughout the entire run of the HBO series, establishing the character as a central figure in the narrative. His role was integral to the show's success, providing a counterbalance to the heavier dramatic tones with his unique brand of chaotic energy. Fans have long speculated about what the characters might do after the final season concluded.

Character Analysis and Acting Approach

When reflecting on his tenure as Roman Roy, Culkin explained that he viewed the character as someone who had never faced genuine consequences in his life. He noted that playing a character who could talk his way out of any situation was a fun challenge that allowed him to explore a completely unhinged personality. This approach defined much of the character's dynamic within the series.

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The series itself was a satirical comedy drama that received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. It holds a 95 percent Tomatometer score and an 88 percent Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. The final season alone achieved a 98 percent Tomatometer score, with critics praising it as compulsively watchable and a brilliant conclusion to the saga of the backbiting Roy family.

New Collaborations with Jesse Armstrong

Beyond the Succession universe, Culkin confirmed that he is about to work with Jesse Armstrong on a new movie project. He mentioned that Armstrong had written something for him, though he remained coy about the specifics due to privacy constraints. This marks another significant collaboration between the actor and the show's creator.

Armstrong created the series, which featured a large ensemble cast including Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Rob Yang. The creative synergy between the writer and the cast contributed significantly to the show's critical success.

Industry Context and Future Projects

The interest in spin-offs and new projects reflects a broader trend in the entertainment industry where successful franchises continue to generate content. Culkin's comments come amidst various other industry developments, including announcements regarding other high-profile franchises and character returns. His engagement with fans through media appearances helps maintain interest in potential future endeavors.

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As Culkin prepares for his next steps with Armstrong, the entertainment world watches closely to see how the legacy of Succession might evolve. Whether through a new sitcom format or a feature film, the potential for continued storytelling with these key figures remains a significant point of interest for viewers and industry analysts alike.