Hotel manager Kieran Chamley details the dangers faced by staff at the Manchester Airport Stanley Hotel, including prepared escape routes and assaults, as Labour plans to move asylum seekers to new facilities.

Kieran Chamley, a former deputy manager at the four-star Manchester Airport Stanley Hotel in Handforth, Cheshire, has provided a harrowing account of the daily dangers faced by hospitality staff housing male illegal migrants. The revelations highlight a stark contrast between the hotel's high-end refurbishment and the violent reality of its operations during a private contract with the government. Chamley explains that staff were instructed to keep a hammer and towel behind reception as emergency tools for escaping through broken windows in the back office. This chilling safety protocol was devised because the hotel was accommodating men who had often lived in chaotic environments where violence was a common method of dispute resolution.

Staff Safety Protocols And Violence Inside Hotel

The management team at the Stanley Hotel implemented specific escape procedures for employees who encountered threatening situations. Female staff members as young as eighteen were instructed to carry what Chamley described as 'rape whistles' to deter attackers. Over the course of two and a half years, employees witnessed regular bloody brawls between residents and discovered knives in bedrooms. The frustration and enforced idleness of the migrants, combined with substance abuse issues, created a volatile environment that left staff feeling ill-prepared and fearful for their safety.

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Drug Abuse And Unsecured Accommodation Conditions

Chamley noted that drug paraphernalia, including white powder and cannabis, was often left openly in bathrooms during cleaning shifts. Many residents returned to the hotel late at night appearing drunk or under the influence of drugs, with over fifty percent of them exhibiting mental health concerns that worried staff. The lack of security measures meant that employees often required accompaniment during cleaning rounds and escorts home from work to ensure their personal safety. These conditions persisted despite the hotel having undergone extensive refurbishment to become part of the Best Western Signature Collection before the contract began.

Link To Walsall Murder And Home Office Criticism

The interview draws parallels between the Stanley Hotel incidents and the murder of Rhiannon Whyte at the Park Inn hotel in Walsall in October 2024. Whyte, a twenty-seven-year-old mother, was killed on her way home from work by Deng Chol Majek, a Sudanese asylum seeker and hotel resident who was later jailed for life with a minimum term of twenty-nine years. Chamley expressed that he was not surprised by this tragedy, citing the insecure nature of the accommodations. He criticized the Home Office for prioritizing rapid accommodation solutions over the safety of staff, local communities, and asylum seekers themselves.

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Labour Policy Changes And Community Impact Concerns

As the Labour government moves to close migrant hotels, Chamley worries that the dangers observed at the Stanley Hotel will be transferred to unsuspecting residential communities. Ministers plan to transfer asylum seekers to alternative accommodations, including large-scale centers on former military sites and residential streets in towns and cities. Chamley argues that without radical measures to remove individuals with no right to be in the country, such as leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, the underlying issues of violence and insecurity will persist. He fears that local populations will bear the burden of these unresolved security challenges.

Historical Context Of The Stanley Hotel Operations

The Stanley Hotel, formerly known as the Belfry House, has a complex history that includes its transformation from a pandemic recovery site to a government-contracted facility. Chamley joined the property in September 2021 as front-of-house manager after previously managing its spa, rising to deputy manager before the shift in its primary function. The peak of such operations saw over four hundred migrant hotels in use during 2023, reflecting the scale of the accommodation challenge. Chamley's account provides rare insight into the human cost of these arrangements, as many staff members fear being branded racist for speaking out about the conditions they endured.