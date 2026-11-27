Manager Kieran Chamley details safety fears and violence at the Manchester Airport Stanley Hotel, which housed male illegal migrants. He warns of risks to staff and communities.

Kieran Chamley, a former deputy manager at the four-star Stanley Hotel near Manchester Airport, has exposed the extreme dangers faced by staff housing male illegal migrants. Employees were instructed to keep hammers and towels ready for emergency window escapes if residents turned violent. This chilling protocol was standard for young staff, including women as young as eighteen earning minimum wage.

Extreme Safety Protocols For Hotel Staff

Chamley described an environment where staff had to carry what he termed rape whistles to deter attackers. The hotel hosted male illegal migrants funded by taxpayers, many of whom came from chaotic regions where violence is commonplace. Staff were unprepared for disputes settled with fists or knives rather than through legal channels.

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The combination of enforced idleness and frustration led to regular bloody brawls between residents. Over a period of two and a half years, employees discovered knives in bedrooms and witnessed severe physical altercations. Some young female employees required escorts for cleaning rounds and while traveling home from work to ensure their personal safety.

Drug Use And Mental Health Challenges

Residents frequently returned late at night intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. Chamley recalled seeing men smoking cannabis openly, with white powder and drug paraphernalia left exposed in bathrooms during cleaning shifts. He noted that over fifty percent of the residents presented significant mental health concerns that staff were not equipped to manage.

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The Stanley Hotel, previously known as the Belfry House, underwent extensive refurbishment before being taken on for a private contract. Chamley joined the front-of-house team in September 2021 after managing the spa, only to find the property repurposed for asylum accommodation. The situation contrasted sharply with its status as part of Best Western's Signature Collection.

Broader Implications For Public Safety

These revelations highlight the risks of moving asylum seekers into standard hotel accommodations without adequate security. The murder of Rhiannon Whyte at the Park Inn hotel in Walsall serves as a stark warning. Deng Chol Majek, a resident of that hotel, was jailed for life in January this year for killing the twenty-seven-year-old mother.

Chamley argues that the current system resembles a bedroom factory rather than a secure facility. He expresses concern that the Labour government is simply moving asylum seekers to alternative sites, such as military bases or residential streets, without addressing root causes. This transfer risks imposing the same dangers on unsuspecting local communities across the country.