Kiel Sanderson Jailed for Murder of Donna Smith in Bradford

Kiel Sanderson receives a seven-year sentence for the fatal hit-and-run of Donna Smith in Bradford. The court details the tragic incident where Smith was struck in front of her children.

Bradford Crown Court has sentenced Kiel Sanderson, a forty-year-old driver, to a term of seven years and two months in prison for the death of Donna Smith. The forty-eight-year-old mother was killed in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in August last year, following a violent confrontation that ended with her being struck by Sanderson's vehicle. The judge imposed an additional disqualification from driving for eight years and seven months, alongside a mandatory extended re-test requirement.

Chronology of Fatal Hit And Run

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team confirmed that Donna Smith lost her life after being struck by Sanderson's car. The incident occurred outside Smith's home, where she was viewed by horrified witnesses, including her own young sons. Sanderson was found guilty yesterday of causing death by dangerous driving at the court proceedings.

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The sequence of events escalated rapidly after the initial collision. Sanderson attempted to destroy potentially vital evidence by setting his own car on fire immediately after the fatal strike. He had already admitted to perverting the course of justice, a charge separate from the conviction for causing death by dangerous driving. The prosecution presented shocking circumstances during the trial that highlighted the severity of his actions and the immediate destruction of the vehicle.

Family Tributes and Official Reactions

Donna Smith's family issued a formal statement expressing their enduring grief and the lasting impact of the loss. They noted that no sentence can bring Donna back, emphasizing that she is missed so very much. The statement identified Smith as a daughter and a mum to her two sons, describing how hard it has been to come to terms with the manner of her death.

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The family also directed gratitude toward the police investigation team for their dedication and hard work. They acknowledged that this effort helped secure the conviction of the man responsible for Donna's death. Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson echoed these sentiments, stating that while the conviction brings a measure of accountability, it cannot undo the pain suffered by the family or lessen the tragedy of the lost life.

Legal Consequences and Police Tribute

The judicial outcome includes significant restrictions on Sanderson's future mobility and legal standing. Beyond the seven-year prison term, the eight-year ban on driving ensures he cannot operate a vehicle for a substantial period. The court ordered that he must pass an extended re-test before his license can be reinstated, reflecting the dangerous nature of the driving that caused the fatality.

Police officials thanked the witnesses who came forward to assist the investigation, recognizing their professionalism. The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team emphasized that the witnesses played a critical role in securing justice. Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson concluded that the hope is for the outcome to provide some measure of closure for the family as they continue to live with the devastating loss and distressing circumstances.