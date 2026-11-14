Kiefer Sutherland Denies Assaulting Uber Driver Rafael Manvelyan in California Lawsuit

Kiefer Sutherland has filed a legal response denying all allegations of assault against Uber driver Rafael Manvelyan in Los Angeles, citing self-defense and statute of limitations issues.

Kiefer Sutherland has issued a formal denial regarding accusations that he physically assaulted an Uber driver in Los Angeles. The 59-year-old actor responded to claims made by Rafael Manvelyan, who alleges that Sutherland punched him repeatedly and threatened to kill him during a ride.

Legal Response and Statute of Limitations

Sutherland's legal team submitted a response on November 10, rejecting each and every allegation brought forth by the driver. The actor's defense argues that Manvelyan's lawsuit exceeds the applicable statute of limitations. Sutherland contends that the driver suffered no actual injury from the alleged altercation.

Also read Kiefer Sutherland Denies Uber Driver’s Claims of Assault, Says He Acted in ‘Self-Defense’

The response further asserts that any psychological distress reported by Manvelyan is attributable to preexisting or concurrent psychological conditions. Sutherland claims these issues are unrelated to the incident and caused by other independent stressors or factors not involving the actor.

Additionally, Sutherland argues that the driver's legal claims were brought in bad faith. The actor's filing suggests the lawsuit was intended for the purpose of harassing Sutherland rather than seeking legitimate legal recourse. The defense seeks to have the complaint fully dismissed with prejudice.

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Allegations of Assault and Injury

Rafael Manvelyan filed a lawsuit against Sutherland in June for assault and battery. The driver claims he sustained injuries to his head, face, neck, spine, and shoulder during the incident. Manvelyan's complaint details a series of aggressive actions taken by Sutherland while he was driving.

According to the complaint filed on October 12, Sutherland appeared visibly intoxicated upon entering the vehicle. Manvelyan alleges that the actor became increasingly hostile, aggressive, and confrontational throughout the Uber ride. The driver claims Sutherland threatened him with serious bodily injury and death.

Manvelyan further accuses Sutherland of placing him in a chokehold and striking him in the head, face, neck, and upper body with closed fists. The driver stated he attempted to exit the car while fearing for his life and safety. He reports ongoing anxiety, fear, nightmares, emotional trauma, and sleep disturbance as a result of the event.

Police Response and Self-Defense Claims

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call about an assault involving a rideshare driver shortly after midnight in January. The suspect was later identified as Sutherland, who allegedly assaulted the driver before making threats. Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

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Sutherland's defense asserts that any actions taken were in self-defense. The actor claims he acted in the reasonable belief that Manvelyan posed an imminent threat of bodily harm. Sutherland states he used only such force as was reasonably necessary under the circumstances.

The driver, whose primary languages are Russian and Armenian, alleged that Sutherland became agitated when he could not understand him. Manvelyan claims the actor became verbally abusive and yelled during the ride. The lawsuit notes that the driver's dashboard camera captured part of the alleged assault and that witnesses were present.

Next Steps and Jury Trial

Each party has requested a jury trial as the legal battle continues. Sutherland was detained by police on January 12 on suspicion of criminal threats following the alleged assault. The actor's legal team is working to dismiss the case entirely based on the arguments presented in their November 10 response.

The dispute highlights a serious conflict between a Hollywood veteran and a local rideshare driver. Both sides have presented contrasting narratives regarding the events that transpired inside the vehicle. The outcome of the case will depend on the evidence presented to the jury.