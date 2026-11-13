Kiefer Sutherland Denies Assault Lawsuit by Uber Driver

Kiefer Sutherland filed a court response on November 10 denying assault allegations by driver Rafael Manvelyan, claiming self-defense and seeking dismissal of the October 12 lawsuit.

Actor Kiefer Sutherland has officially contested a civil lawsuit filed by an Uber driver alleging physical assault and criminal threats during a January ride. In a formal legal response submitted on November 10, Sutherland denied each and every allegation made against him by the plaintiff, Rafael Manvelyan. The actor explicitly argued that any physical contact that occurred inside the vehicle was a necessary act of self-defense against an imminent threat of bodily harm. His legal team is currently petitioning the court to dismiss the entire case with prejudice, which would permanently bar the driver from refiling the same claims. This aggressive legal stance directly challenges the driver's narrative of the incident, which Sutherland's attorneys describe as factually incorrect and legally baseless.

Core Details of the Legal Dispute

Rafael Manvelyan initiated the civil lawsuit on October 12, seeking significant financial damages for alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. The complaint outlines a severe altercation that Manvelyan claims took place inside his vehicle, resulting in physical injuries and substantial psychological trauma. Sutherland, who is 59 years old, has categorically rejected these assertions in his court filing. His defense team argues that Manvelyan suffered no injuries or damages caused by the actor and suggests that any psychological difficulties reported by the driver could be attributed to preexisting conditions or unrelated stressors. The legal dispute has now entered a formal stage where both parties have requested a jury trial, leaving the court to eventually determine the validity of these competing accounts.

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Conflicting Accounts of the January Incident

The central conflict arises from two entirely different versions of events that transpired during the January ride. Manvelyan's complaint states that Sutherland appeared visibly intoxicated when he entered the car and became increasingly hostile and confrontational throughout the journey. The driver alleges that the actor threatened him with serious bodily injury and death before physically placing him in a chokehold. According to Manvelyan, Sutherland repeatedly punched his head, face, neck, and upper body, actions the driver claims he tried to escape by leaving the vehicle due to fear for his safety. These allegations form the basis of the assault and battery charges that Sutherland's legal team is now vigorously fighting in court.

In stark contrast, Sutherland's response asserts that he believed Manvelyan posed an immediate and dangerous threat. The actor maintains that he used only the force that was reasonably necessary under the circumstances to protect himself from harm. This self-defense argument directly undermines the driver's claim of unprovoked aggression. Sutherland's legal team is not only denying the physical accusations but is also challenging the credibility of the driver's injury reports. They argue that the alleged physical trauma described in the complaint is inconsistent with the evidence and that the actor's actions were justified and measured responses to a perceived threat inside the moving vehicle.

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Impact and Next Steps for the Parties

The legal proceedings have significant implications for both the actor and the driver moving forward. Manvelyan's lawsuit seeks compensation for medical expenses and lost earnings, citing injuries to his head, face, neck, spine, and right shoulder. He also reports severe psychological distress, including anxiety, nightmares, emotional trauma, and sleep disturbances. Sutherland's filing attempts to sever the link between his alleged actions and these damages. By arguing that the lawsuit is time-barred and filed in bad faith to harass him, Sutherland aims to terminate the case entirely. A dismissal with prejudice would prevent Manvelyan from bringing the same allegations to court again, effectively ending the legal battle in Sutherland's favor.

As the case moves toward a jury trial, the court has not yet decided the matter, leaving the allegations and defenses as competing claims. The resolution of this dispute will likely depend on the credibility of witness testimonies, medical records, and the interpretation of self-defense laws within the jurisdiction. Both parties are now preparing for a formal legal confrontation where their respective narratives will be scrutinized in detail. Until the court issues a final judgment, the actor and the driver remain engaged in a high-stakes legal battle that has drawn attention to the complexities of civil liability and personal safety claims in modern transportation services.