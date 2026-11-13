Kiefer Sutherland seeks dismissal of Uber driver assault lawsuit, citing self-defense

Kiefer Sutherland has asked a judge to dismiss an Uber driver's assault lawsuit, arguing self-defense and questioning the plaintiff's injuries, while the district attorney reviews the case.

Kiefer Sutherland has asked a judge to dismiss an Uber driver's assault lawsuit, claiming he acted in self-defense and that the driver fabricated his injuries.

The 59-year-old actor was detained by police on January 12 on suspicion of criminal threats after the alleged assault in Los Angeles, according to reports. In June, Uber driver Rafael Manvelyan filed a lawsuit against Sutherland for assault and battery. Sutherland's attorney says the actor was defending himself against Manvelyan during the altercation. The actor argues Manvelyan refused to stop the vehicle when asked.

Also read Kiefer Sutherland Denies Uber Driver’s Claims of Assault, Says He Acted in ‘Self-Defense’

Sutherland reportedly said he felt threatened during the incident. His legal team also questions the extent of the plaintiff's injuries. They are asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. Sutherland added that the driver suffered no injury in the alleged altercation and that any such damages are not the direct or proximate result of any act or omission of his.

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Self Defense Claims

He argues that Manvelyan's allegations exceed the statute of limitations. He also claims that any psychological distress the driver endured could be attributable to preexisting or concurrent psychological conditions, unrelated stressors, or other independent causes. Sutherland further argued that Manvelyan had wielded his claims in bad faith for the purpose of harassing him.

The Emmy winner went on to say that any alleged actions on his part were in self-defense and were undertaken in the reasonable belief that the plaintiff posed an imminent threat of bodily harm, according to the complaint reviewed by People. Manvelyan alleged in a complaint filed on October 12 that Sutherland appeared visibly intoxicated upon entering his car. He said the actor became increasingly hostile, aggressive, and confrontational throughout the Uber ride.

He also claimed that Sutherland threatened him with serious bodily injury and death and intentionally attacked him as he drove. The complaint accuses Sutherland of placing Manvelyan in a chokehold and striking him in the head, face, neck, and upper body with closed fists repeatedly. Manvelyan said he attempted to exit the car while fearing for his life and safety.

Driver Alleged Injuries

He says the ordeal left him with injuries to his head, face, neck, cervical spine, right shoulder, thoracic spine, lumbar spine, nervous system, and psychological injuries. Those psychological injuries include ongoing anxiety, fear, nightmares, emotional trauma, and sleep disturbance, per People. He also said he lost earnings and has racked up medical expenses for treatment. The driver said he suffered injuries to his head, neck, face and cervical spine.

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Manvelyan claims Sutherland was visibly intoxicated when the altercation took place. The alleged assault included death threats, the driver told the court. He wants to be compensated for damages. A separate filing was also made at the time, according to CBS News.

In it, the plaintiff alleges the entire incident was caught on tape. ABC News reported in February that prosecutors asked law enforcement officials to further examine the January 16 incident. The Los Angeles Police Department has not responded to an inquiry about the status of the investigation. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Friday that a potential case is under review.

Legal Proceedings Continue

Sutherland has had several brushes with the law including four DUI arrests. The article about the lawsuit was reported on by TMZ on Friday.