Kiefer Sutherland & Al Pacino's 'Father Joe' Gets North American Deal

Kiefer Sutherland & Al Pacino Action-Thriller 'Father Joe' Gets North American Deal

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Vertical is planning a wide theatrical release in 2027 after it struck the deal with Brieuc Jonnet , Grégoire Melin , and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. The synopsis reads: “In the heart of Manhattan’s Little Italy, where mob bosses rule and faith is fading, Father Joe , a man of God unlike any other, wages a secret war – singlehandedly busting crime rings and turning the city’s underworld into his congregation.

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As the stakes rise and the network runs deeper, Joe must forge unlikely alliances, cross sacred lines, and take his war beyond the walls of the church to save the lives no one else can. Confess, repent, pay, or face the consequences. ”The film had its world premiere at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival. Cast also includes Fred Melamed, Chris Tardio and Erik Palladino.

The film was produced by LB Production, EuropaCorp, Besson, and Sutherland, and executive-produced by Romuald Drault. Reuniting from Besson’stook $13M at the North American box office for Vertical, one of the company’s best ever theatrical runs. The movie took $43M globally in theaters.

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“Working again with Luc, and alongside Kiefer, Ever, Al, and this incredible cast, was a dream,” said Grossmann. “Their energy jumps off the screen and drives the film from beginning to end. I can’t wait for North American audiences to meetearlier this year, Vertical is thrilled to reunite with him to bring his original, adrenaline-fueled Father Joe to the big screen,” added Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey.

“Barthélémy delivers a taut, action-packed thriller allowing the entire cast to bring real force and intensity to this high-stakes story. ”Stomping To $60M+ Worldwide Opening This Frame; Review