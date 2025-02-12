Kidspace Museum Unveils Enchanting 'Wired for Wonder' Maze for All Ages

Embark on a captivating journey through the 'Wired for Wonder' multisensory maze at Kidspace Museum, opening February 15th. This immersive experience, part of the PST ART: Art & Science Collide event, invites visitors of all ages to explore interactive experiments, artworks, and intriguing installations. From the 'Smell-O-Phone' to domes of light and mirror-filled spaces, 'Wired for Wonder' sparks curiosity, creativity, and scientific inquiry in a playful and engaging environment.

Mazes perpetually and powerfully fascinate us, and it matters not if the twisty-turny experience is created from garden hedgerows or a blanket fort we built in our den: We like finding our way through curious and cool passages. Opening Feb. 15, the 'multisensory maze' features 'interactive experiments and artworks,' including the intriguingly named 'Smell-O-Phone,' allowing maze explorers to become assume the roles of both 'scientist and subject.

'Among the other features of this fantastical realm? Look for domes of light, a 'visual cliff,' mirror-filled spaces, and a tasting bar. The experiential maze is part of the large-scale PST ART: Art & Science Collide event, a multi-month, multi-gallery spectacular celebrating the intersections of creativity, discovery, and how the two wonderfully weave together. There's a surprising twist to the twist-filled Kidspace maze: Adults and visitors of all ages can explore the exhibition on select evenings through August. Whenever we create art experiences at Kidspace, we tune into the curiosity, intuitiveness, and creative bravery of children,' says Kidspace CEO Lisa Clements. 'As adults, too many of us have learned over time to neglect our creative selves because we don't feel we have the time, talent, or serious scholarship to fully enjoy art and art-making. 'Wired for Wonder' gives us the opportunity to invited adults back into the space of scientific inquiry, creativity, play, and art.' Your daytime ticket to Kidspace gives you entry to this enchanting experience; for nighttime tickets, and more information on this 'Wonder'-ful new offering at the Rose Bowl-close museum, find your way.





