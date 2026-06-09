Kids surprised with tickets to FIFA World Cup match in Los Angeles

Twenty young people from the Long Beach Beach Boys and Girls Club soccer program were surprised with tickets to a World Cup match in Los Angeles.

Twenty young people from the Long Beach Boys and Girls Club soccer program were surprised with tickets to a World Cup match in Los Angeles.

California Resources Corporation hosted a special event to announce the tickets for the FIFA World Cup match between Iran and New Zealand on June 15, 2026. Talk about a surprise!

Twenty young people who are part of the soccer program at the Long Beach Boys and Girls Club found out they are getting tickets to go to Monday's World Cup soccer game in Los Angeles. The tickets are courtesy of Los Angeles-based California Resources Corporation .

They hosted a special World Cup ticket surprise event for the local children selected to attend an upcoming FIFA World Cup match on Monday, June 15, 2026: Iran vs. New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium, known as SoFi Stadium during the NFL season. CRC is a California energy and carbon management company, providing responsibly produced local energy while advancing carbon capture projects that support a lower-carbon future.





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