Kids seen on camera violently kicking in front door of Upper Darby home

A homeowner says a group of kids kicked in her front door. Now she's warning others about what she believes could be a dangerous trend.

A homeowner says surveillance video captured kids kicking in her front door in what she believes may be part of a dangerous social media trend.

A Delaware County woman is warning her neighbors after a group of kids was caught on surveillance video violently kicking in the front door of her Upper Darby home. Bridgette Cooper said the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 along Hazel Avenue. Surveillance video shows a group of kids running toward Cooper's front door before one delivers a powerful kick, forcing the door open.

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"My husband just happened to be home," Cooper said. "He hears this crashing boom violent hit and he jumps up. " The force of the kick caused debris to fall onto the floor, leaving Cooper's husband initially unsure of what had happened. Cooper believes the incident may be connected to a dangerous social media trend in which kids record themselves running up to homes, kicking or banging on doors and then running away.

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"My door can be fixed but that could’ve gone left so many ways. They could’ve gotten hurt by my husband, they could’ve gotten hurt just by running off," Cooper said. Upper Darby police are investigating the incident. Police have not yet determined whether a crime was committed, and NBC10 has blurred the faces of the kids shown in the surveillance footage.

Cooper said her front door has since been repaired, but she's sharing the video to warn other neighbors about the potential dangers of similar incidents. She is urging neighbors to remain on high alert and contact police if they see suspicious activity. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.