Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ Zendaya, Tom Holland, BTS Among 2026 Winners

The show, hosted by Alex Warren, aired simultaneously on CBS and Nickelodeon for the first time.

and its stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, along with BTS, were among the big winners Saturday night at the Kids’ Choice was named favorite movie, while Holland and Zendaya were named favorite movie actor and actress, respectively.

BTS scooped up three orange blimp statuettes: favorite music group or duo, favorite song for “Swim” and favorite album forChris Pratt "Would Love" to Make a Fourth 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Film With James Gunn "If He Wanted to" Amid DC Exitwhich aired live at 8-9:30 p.m. ET/5-6:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 14 from Television City in Los Angeles. This year marked the first time that the show was simultaneously on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Also read Alex Warren Hosts 2026 Kids' Choice Awards

The event honors kids’ favorites from the worlds of film, television, music, gaming, sports and more, as voted on by fans. Producers this year introduced three new categories: watch party: kids’ choice, favorite onscreen duo/trio and favorite clutch player of the year. The 2026 KCAs are produced by Done + Dusted.

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