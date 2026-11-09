Kids Choice Awards 2026: Date, Hosts, and Slime Details

The 2026 Kids Choice Awards air on November 14 on CBS and Paramount+. Stars like Tom Cruise and Heidi Klum have been slimed, and Milo Manheim discusses his role.

The 2026 Kids Choice Awards are scheduled to air live on Saturday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ for premium subscribers. Streaming access on Paramount+ becomes available the following day for viewers who missed the live telecast. This annual celebration of youth culture continues to draw major celebrity attention and high viewer engagement.

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly Return

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are returning to their roles as Zed and Addison in the upcoming Zombies 4 franchise. The duo recently discussed their characters' growth during July 2025 interviews. Manheim expressed a desire for Donnelly to win Dancing With the Stars, noting that the pair has consistently finished as runners-up. This comment highlights the competitive history between the actors and their reality TV appearances.

Also read TRT World Forum 2026 Panelists Estimate $75 Billion Reconstruction Cost for Gaza

Tony Hawk and Slime Tradition

Tony Hawk remains a central figure at the Kids Choice Awards, having performed live stunts and taken home multiple blimps. The 58-year-old skateboarder described his current work as side missions that provide fun surprises. He also emphasized his goal to raise the profile of skateboarding and create more venues for the sport. Previous award winners include Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel in 2009.

Star History with Green Goo

Celebrities like Tom Cruise and Heidi Klum have been covered in green slime at the annual Nickelodeon awards show. The tradition of sliming stars is a key highlight of the broadcast each year. Attendees can expect various celebrities to participate in the messy segments. The show aims to entertain young audiences with these interactive and unexpected moments.

Advertisement

Broadcasting and Streaming Schedule

The 2026 Kids Choice Awards air live on November 14 at 8 p.m. ET. CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ serve as the primary broadcast partners. Paramount+ subscribers can stream the event live, with on-demand availability starting November 15. The schedule ensures wide accessibility for fans across different platforms. This setup supports both traditional TV viewing and digital streaming preferences.

Upcoming Releases and Promotions

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Musicians premiered on the Disney Channel on July 10. The movie serves as a promotional anchor for the upcoming awards season. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly starred in the film, bringing their on-screen chemistry to the big screen. The release timing aligns with the buzz leading up to the Kids Choice Awards. Fans can anticipate more announcements regarding the franchise and related events.