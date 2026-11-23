More than 51,000 units of kids’ and adult toothpaste and mouthwash are being recalled nationwide after testing found hormone contamination.

More than 51,000 units of kids’ and adult toothpaste and mouthwash are being recalled nationwide after testing found hormone contamination. CINCINNATI - More than 51,000 units of kids’ and adult toothpaste and mouthwash have been recalled across the United States after theORL Labs LLC issued a voluntary recall of 51,762 units of six ORL Organic Oral Care products after the FDA told the company that testing detected "progesterone, estradiol, or dehydroepiandrosterone in samples," according to an FDA enforcement report.

, progesterone and estradiol are primary female sex hormones. DHEA is made in the adrenal gland. It is then used by the body to make other hormones, which includes testosterone and estrogen.on November 6. According to the FDA's website, a Class II recall happens in a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

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