Kidnapping, assault suspect arrested with help from license plate reader in Mira Mesa

A kidnapping suspect was arrested within minutes of a 911 call with help from an automated license plate recognition system, police announced Monday.

During the investigation, officers learned that prior to the 911 call, the suspect had allegedly taken the victim from her home in the Mira Mesa neighborhood and forced her into his vehicle, police said.

A kidnapping suspect was arrested within minutes of a 911 call with help from an automated license plate recognition system, police announced Monday. At about 5:10 p.m. Friday, the San Diego Police Department received a 911 call from a witness in the Mira Mesa neighborhood who saw a woman run from a car, then be physically picked up and put back in the car by a man who then drove away, according to a statement by SDPD officials.

A search of the agency's license plate recognition system showed the vehicle had been seen near the 9300 block of Kearny Villa Road, police said.

"At about 5:35 p.m., an SDPD officer spotted the vehicle driving southbound on Interstate 15 just past Aero Drive," the statement said. "The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, however, the driver failed to yield for approximately two miles before finally pulling over near Adams Avenue. " Once the driver stopped the car, the victim ran to the safety of the officer's patrol car, police said. "The suspect was taken into custody without further incident," police said.

"He was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail for kidnapping, false imprisonment, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, evading a peace officer, and driving under the influence. "





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