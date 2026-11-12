‘KiDnap Game,’ ‘Reboot,’ ‘Punch-Drunk Woman’ Among Nine Japanese Dramas Pitched for Latin American Remakes at Mip Cancun

'KiDnap Game,' 'Reboot' and 'Punch-Drunk Woman' are among nine Japanese dramas heading to MIP Cancun on Nov. 18 for Latin American buyers.

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” The session is one part of a larger “All Japan” presence at the market, which groups 10 Japanese broadcasters under the Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association . Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is cooperating on the effort. From 'World of Warcraft Forever' Surprise to Le Sserafim, Simu Liu and T-Pain Appearances, How BlizzCon 2026 Set the Stage for Blizzard Entertainment's Next Era Each of the nine broadcasters taking part chose one drama for Latin American buyers.

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Nicolás Smirnoff, an executive at Editorial Prensario and a FRAPA board member, will introduce the trailers in Spanish. The session is pitched around how each story could be adapted locally or co-produced, and buyers interested in a title will be steered to the rights holders at the Japan Pavilion, which the JBA is running, and through networking sessions.

Nippon Television Network Corp. is bringing “Punch-Drunk Woman,” while Tokyo Broadcasting System Television is presenting “Reboot” and Fuji Television Network has “kiDnap Game. ” TV Asahi Corp. has selected “7 Secretaries” and TV Tokyo Corp. “Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family. ” The remaining titles are Yomiuri Telecasting Corp.’s “Black Familia,” Tokai Television Broadcasting’s “Love and Hatred,” MBS’s “The Yakuza Boss’s Beloved” and Wowow’s “The Man of 0.5.

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” “Latin America has a rich tradition of telenovelas, and we see significant potential for Japanese dramas with distinctive storytelling and original concepts,” said Sugiyama Makito, BEAJ’s executive director and the session’s executive producer.

“By encouraging remakes and international co-productions, we hope to help Japanese content reach wider audiences in the region and create new business opportunities for the participating broadcasters. ” Smirnoff, who specializes in the Latin American audiovisual business, also represents Prensario International.

MIP Cancun is built around pre-booked meetings between buyers and sellers, with a focus on Latin America and Hispanic audiences in the U.S. For Japan’s broadcasters, the session is an attempt to bring stories first made for Japanese television into a region with deep telenovela roots. Fiona Lowe, Daughter of Chad Lowe and Kim Painter, Dies at 13 ‘Confession’ Review: Rob Lowe and James Franco Add Some Spark to Václav Marhoul’s Deliberately Paced, Sluggishly Talky Drama Danny Trejo Had ‘Never Heard’ of Ben Shapiro Before Signing On for Daily Wire’s ‘Pawn Shop,’ Says His Son: ‘It’s F—ed Up.

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