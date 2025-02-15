Kid Rock's Controversial Take on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kid Rock, a outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, sparked controversy with his comments on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance. During an interview with Bill Maher, Kid Rock praised Lamar's unapologetic style while also suggesting that Colin Kaepernick's protests may have inadvertently paved the way for Lamar's gig. He further linked Kaepernick's activism to the NFL's DEI initiatives, claiming Lamar's performance transformed DEI into an IED.

Kid Rock, a known supporter of former President Donald Trump and critic of DEI initiatives, recently shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance during an interview with Bill Maher. When asked about his opinion on Lamar's set, Kid Rock stated, 'To put it nicely, it wasn’t my cup of tea, but I got to respect it.

' He elaborated, 'And here’s why: I grew up loving, emulating all things hip-hop, break dancing, deejaying, graffiti, rapping, and so I understand the culture a little bit more than most. And when I say most, of course, I mean white people.' Continuing his commentary, Kid Rock said, 'So watching it… after it’s a lot of things going through your head, you know, everyone’s like that sucks, this that and the other. I’m like, this kid pretty much came out figuratively with both middle fingers in the air, doing what he does for the people who love what he does unapologetically. And I don’t think he gives a frog’s fat ass what anyone thinks about it. So I go, huh, it’s pretty much how I built my whole career. I gotta respect it.' Kid Rock then ventured to suggest that Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback known for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, might have inadvertently played a role in Lamar's halftime performance. 'I’ve heard nobody answer this question: how did he get that gig? Jay-Z. What happened there? I think Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick should both send Colin Kaepernick a Bundt cake and a six-pack of beer and a ‘thank you’ note with a bunch of money in it, because without him kneeling and getting everyone’s panties in a bunch over the anthem, self-included, I don’t think that happens,' he declared. Kid Rock went on to link Kaepernick's protests to the NFL's attempts to address DEI and racism, claiming that Lamar's performance became a form of 'DEI into an IED.' He further stated, 'It’s like all Black people or all people of color speaking to his crowd in the hood, Black people. It was like the most exclusive thing ever and I’m like, ‘Fuck yeah, that’s awesome.’ I’m laughing my ass off,' he added, leaving Maher visibly speechless





