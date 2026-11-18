The Sooners will close the regular season on Nov. 28 against the Tigers.

Nov 9, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne throws a pass against Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jayden Jackson during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectThe Sooners will kick off against Missouri in Columbia at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 28, and the contest will be broadcast on SEC Network. The contest will follow this week’s matchup with Texas A&M, which saw its kickoff time moved from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. this past Sunday due to all of the schedule changes that came as a result of Ole Miss’ travel troubles stemming from Friday’s FAA ground stop.

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Oklahoma went on to win the battle in the rain Sunday, 24-17, meaning the Sooners are bowl-eligible. As such, the results of the final two games of the regular season will go a long way toward deciding the quality of bowl that the Sooners take part in next month. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers, now 6-4 on the year and 3-4 in SEC play, host Kentucky this weekend before welcoming Oklahoma back to Faurot Field. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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The old Big 8 and Big 12 cohorts have split the home-and-home since OU’s arrival to the SEC once again put Oklahoma and Missouri in the same league.completed 14-of-30 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns and he carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards to help Oklahoma win 17-6.in check. The star rushed for 57 yards on 17 carries, and the Sooners pitched a second-half shutout to move one game closer to a berth in the College Football Playoff.and his coaching staff haven’t dug into Missouri yet, as they first need to manage the short week to guide Oklahoma pastAggies in Norman.

Texas A&M enters the week 4-6 overall and 1-6 in SEC play following last week's loss to Tennessee. Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more.

Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.