Kia PV5 Sales Forecast Rises 50% as New L2/H2 and Chassis Cab Models Launch in UK

Kia adds taller L2/H2 and Chassis Cab versions to its PV5 electric van lineup, raising sales targets by 50 percent as demand outpaces initial forecasts for the commercial vehicle.

Kia has significantly revised its sales forecast for the PV5 electric van in the United Kingdom, raising internal expectations by 50 percent. This strategic adjustment comes shortly after the Korean manufacturer launched two new body styles designed to capture broader commercial market share. The decision reflects a surge in customer interest that far exceeded initial projections made before the vehicle's Christmas launch.

The expansion introduces the taller L2/H2 variant, which offers an internal cargo height of 1,815mm and a volume of 5.2 cubic metres. Priced at £32,355 excluding VAT, this model qualifies for the £5,000 Zero Emission Van Grant. The incentive reduces the effective starting price to approximately £27,355, positioning it as a competitive option against rivals like the Ford E-Transit Custom.

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Complementing the panel van is the new Chassis Cab model, starting at £30,605 plus VAT. This bare vehicle is engineered for specialist converters to build custom bodies for construction and utility sectors. Kia-approved partner TGS Automotive already offers pre-configured Dropside and Tipper versions priced at £36,000 and £37,600 respectively. Both configurations utilize the same long-range battery as the L2/H2.

Every L2/H2 unit comes exclusively with the 71.2kWh Long Range battery pack, delivering up to 239 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. Buyers can select from Essential, Plus, and Plus Walk Through trim levels. This powertrain ensures operational endurance for daily commercial use while addressing previous concerns about range limitations in mid-size electric vans.

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A future Crew Van variant is currently in development to serve small business owners requiring flexible seating. This model will feature a sliding and folding second-row seat system, allowing it to function as a cargo van during the week and family transport on weekends. However, packaging constraints limit it to the smaller 52kWh battery, resulting in a range of under 200 miles.

The aggressive pricing strategy, particularly after applying the government grant, positions Kia as a disruptive force in the commercial sector. By undercutting legacy manufacturers on price while offering comparable cargo volumes, Kia aims to accelerate fleet decarbonization. This move places increased pressure on competitors who are still scaling their own electric production capabilities.

Industry analysts note that the rapid uptake of the PV5 indicates the electric van market is maturing faster than anticipated. Fleet customers are actively seeking viable alternatives to combustion engines due to tightening city-center emissions regulations. Kia's transparent acknowledgment of underestimated demand signals strong confidence in the brand's commercial vehicle ambitions.

For tradespeople and conversion specialists, the Chassis Cab opens new opportunities in niche industrial segments. The availability of specialized bodywork allows businesses to tailor vehicles to specific functional requirements. This approach mirrors successful strategies used by established brands but brings fresh competition into the utilities and waste management markets.

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Fleet managers evaluating mid-size electric options should consider the PV5 L2/H2 for routes requiring cargo volume above 5 cubic metres. The effective price point offers significant value, though operators must verify real-world range against daily mileage. The sub-200-mile range of the upcoming Crew Van may restrict its appeal to urban operators without easy depot charging access.

Kia's ability to scale production and maintain this momentum will be critical in sustaining the 50 percent sales uplift through 2026. If the trend continues, legacy automakers may be forced to accelerate their roadmaps or adjust pricing structures. The PV5's success demonstrates how new entrants can rapidly disrupt established markets with targeted product expansions.