Kia EV4 Production Model Unveiled in Hatchback and Sedan Forms

Kia's new EV4 now comes in both hatchback and sedan styles, closely resembling the concept car unveiled earlier. Technical specs are yet to be released, but the hatchback is expected to be slightly smaller than the EV6, while the sedan could rival the Tesla Model 3. The EV4 is set to launch later this year in South Korea and Europe, with US availability still unknown.

Kia has unveiled the production version of the EV4 , offering both hatchback and sedan body styles. While the automaker initially planned to reveal the EV4 alongside the EV2 and PV5 on February 27th during its annual EV Day event, Kia surprised everyone by releasing images of the production model today. The EV4 's design closely resembles the concept car that debuted in October 2023, showcasing Kia's commitment to translating its design visions into reality.

The sedan version, despite its profile suggesting a liftback, adheres to a traditional sedan design with a visible gap between the body and the trunk lid. This decision may prioritize aerodynamics and a sleek profile over practical cargo space.The standout feature of the EV4 is the introduction of the hatchback body style, aligning it more closely with the refreshed EV6 crossover. The hatchback boasts a straight-cut hatch and a prominent roof spoiler, potentially concealing a rear wiper. Kia has yet to release details about technical specifications, but it's anticipated that the hatchback model will be slightly smaller than the EV6, while the sedan could directly compete with the popular Tesla Model 3. Interior images remain unavailable, leaving us to anticipate their reveal at the end of the month.Both hatchback and sedan versions will be equipped with 19-inch wheels, while the sporty GT-Line trim will feature wing-shaped front and rear bumpers and unique triangular 19-inch wheels. The availability of the Kia EV4 in the United States remains unconfirmed. However, customers in South Korea and Europe can expect to place orders for this boldly styled EV later this year





