Kia EV4 Production Design Revealed: A Volkswagen ID.3 Rival

Kia has unveiled the production design for its upcoming EV4, a compact electric SUV designed to compete with the Volkswagen ID.3. The EV4 will be available in both five-door hatchback and four-door fastback body styles and is expected to offer a range exceeding 350 miles. Kia will reveal full specifications and details on February 27th at its annual EV Day event.

Kia has revealed the production design for its Volkswagen ID.3 -rivalling EV4 , ahead of a launch later this year. The EV4 arrives to fill the gap between the EV3 hatchback and the EV5 SUV that's due to launch in Europe soon. It will be sold primarily as a five-door hatch in Europe, with a four-door fastback body style also available in other global markets. While Kia hasn't released any specifications yet, it's anticipated that the EV4 will share its E-GMP platform with Kia's other bespoke EVs.

This means it will likely be offered with a choice of battery sizes and either front- or four-wheel drive. A maximum range exceeding 350 miles is expected, although it's likely to stick with 400V charging for top-up speeds of up to 128kW. All Kia EVs are set to receive hot GT versions, so a 4WD range-topper with power and pace to match the Tesla Model 3 Performance is anticipated in the future. The EV4 will be fully detailed on February 27th at Kia's annual EV Day showcase. This event will also see the unveiling of a concept for the EV2, a sub-four-meter electric hatchback targeting the Volkswagen ID.2 and Renault 5 next year, with a starting price of around £25,000.





autocar / 🏆 93. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ELECTRIC VEHICLES KIA EV4 ID.3 SUV EV DAY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kia releases first pictures of EV2 concept plus production EV4, PV5New models will be revealed at EV day event on 27 February

Read more »

Kia to Unveil Three New EVs at Kia EV Day in SpainKia is set to unveil three new electric vehicles at its Kia EV Day event in Tarragona, Spain, on February 27th. The event will showcase the EV4 sedan, EV2 hatchback concept, and PV5 van.

Read more »

We'll Finally See Kia's Most Affordable EV Yet In Two WeeksThe Kia EV2 Concept will join the production version of the EV4 sedan and PV5 van at an event in Spain.

Read more »

Tesla Model Y Production Begins in Europe Amidst EV Demand SlowdownTesla ramps up production of its Model Y 'Juniper' in Europe, while Stellantis faces challenges with demand for its Fiat 500e and Maserati EVs. Reports indicate a potential slowdown in demand for Rivian's upcoming R2 electric pickup. Ford shifts Mustang Mach-E battery production to America, and Volkswagen halts ID.4 production due to door issues. Honda's Ohio EV hub emerges as a global leader in EV manufacturing. A new ad campaign tackles partisan criticism of EVs, emphasizing the importance of domestic production.

Read more »

Kia Recalls Nearly 75,000 Sorento SUVs Due to Headlight and Taillight Software IssueKia is recalling a significant number of Sorento SUVs due to a software flaw in the body control unit that can cause the headlights and taillights to malfunction.

Read more »

Kia braces for tariffs in the US as Trump takes presidencyAround a fifth of the Korean brand's volume in the US comes from a factory in Mexico

Read more »