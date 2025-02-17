Khrisjoy Takes Over Milan Subway with Portraits of 'Women of Milan'

Khrisjoy, in collaboration with artist Maripol, transforms Milan's Montenapoleone subway stop into a celebration of the city's diverse women through a captivating display of large-scale portraits.

The fashion brand Khrisjoy , established in 2017 and overseen by the Alsara Investment Group, has taken over Milan 's Montenapoleone subway stop with a captivating display of large-scale portraits. These portraits, captured by renowned artist and photographer Maripol , showcase ordinary Milan ese women selected through a variety of casting methods, including street, Instagram, and word-of-mouth.

The project, titled 'Women of Milan,' aims to celebrate the city's dynamic spirit and the diverse individuals who contribute to its vibrant culture. Maripol, known for her iconic Polaroids documenting the New York underground scene in the 1980s, featuring figures like Madonna, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, expressed her desire to capture the essence and truth of real Milanese women, beyond any preconceived notions of femininity. The selected women, a diverse group of 30 individuals representing different backgrounds, ages, sexual orientations, professions, and gender identities, were photographed against brightly colored, solid backgrounds in a candid-like style. This aligns with Khrisjoy's aesthetic, which embraces color, playful patterns, and edgy silhouettes. Maripol emphasized the importance of showcasing a true reflection of Milan, a city where even short-term residents embrace its essence. The subway takeover is intended to be a democratic and engaging experience, showcasing the city's energy through its people rather than its architecture.The art project extends beyond the subway station with the launch of a unique art book. This limited-edition box set includes 30 Polaroid photographs of the same subjects, paying homage to Maripol's signature art form. Maripol, who has long used Polaroids to capture moments with authenticity and immediacy, views them as a language that tells stories with honesty, spontaneity, and emotion. This project, a collaboration between Khrisjoy and Maripol, aims to celebrate women, identity, and the spirit of Milan, highlighting the city's vibrancy and diversity through the lens of its people.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Khrisjoy Maripol Milan Women Of Milan Portraits Subway Art Art Book Fashion Photography New York Art Scene

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul & Shark Takes Winter Seaside Trip for Milan Fashion WeekPaul & Shark has debuted a Deauville-inspired fall 2025 resortwear collection with at Milan Fashion Week.

Read more »

Republican Commissioner Caroline Pham Takes Helm of CFTC as Crypto Regulation Takes Center StageCaroline Pham, a Republican commissioner with a background in crypto, assumes the acting chairmanship of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as the agency prepares to play a leading role in regulating digital assets.

Read more »

Alectra Rothschild/Masculina Takes a Stand Against Anti-trans ViolenceEverything you missed from the fall 2025 shows in Copenhagen.

Read more »

Stephen A. Smith Takes Stance on Trans Athletes Amid Rumored Political AspirationsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Bill Self takes Kansas' loss to Utah personal: “I’ve obviously done a s--- job'Jayhawks coach has a blunt response after the Utes cut a two-game losing streak

Read more »

Seres 5: A Chinese EV Challenger Takes On EuropeThe Seres 5, a Chinese electric crossover, enters the European market challenging established brands like Tesla. This review examines its performance, range, features, and pricing, comparing it to rivals like the Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW X3, and Honda CR-V.

Read more »