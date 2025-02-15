Khris Middleton Bids Farewell to Milwaukee Bucks and Fans

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton reflects on his time with the team, expressing gratitude for the fans' support and acknowledging his impact on the city and organization.

Khris Middleton , a cornerstone of the Milwaukee Bucks ' recent success, penned a heartfelt farewell letter to the city and fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. Middleton, who has been integral to the Bucks' rise to prominence, including their championship triumph in 2021, reflected on his journey with the team, from the early days at the Bradley Center to the electric atmosphere at Fiserv Forum and the jubilant Deer District during their championship run.

He described the city's passionate rallying behind its team as something truly special.Middleton's impact on the organization and the city of Milwaukee is undeniable. His numerous mid-range buckets, game-winning plays, and cherished memories have solidified his place in Bucks history. He helped usher in one of the most successful eras in franchise basketball.As the Bucks enter the All-Star break with a 29-24 record, holding the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, Middleton's contributions will be deeply missed. His departure marks the end of an era, but his legacy as a beloved player and champion will continue to inspire generations of Bucks fans





