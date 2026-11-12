Khloe Kardashian Slams Lamar Odom Documentary Shade and LJ Comments

Khloe Kardashian reacts to Lamar Odom's documentary comments and his son's remarks, stating their bridge is burned as she reflects on past enabling behaviors.

Khloe Kardashian has issued a blunt response to Lamar Odom's recent documentary comments, declaring that their personal bridge is completely burned after he criticized her motivations for their past relationship. The reality television star expressed frustration over Odom suggesting he did her a favor by participating in the project without financial compensation, a claim she found disrespectful given the emotional toll of their history. During a segment aired on Thursday, October 22, of the show The Kardashians, she made it clear that she no longer wishes to be associated with his public narrative.

Direct Reaction to Documentary Shade and Comments

Kardashian, 42, shared her immediate negative reaction while discussing the documentary with husband Scott Disick, emphasizing that Odom's remarks felt like a personal slight rather than a genuine reflection on their shared past. She noted that she took time out of her life to support him during difficult periods without being paid, driven by a desire to be kind rather than seeking any form of reward or recognition. His implication that she married him solely to gain popularity in pop culture was described by her as weird and unnecessary, especially since he chose to express these views while she was not present to respond.

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She further clarified that she does not need thanks from Odom for her past actions and simply requests that he stop talking about her or discrediting her character. Using a metaphorical description of finality, she stated that the bridge between them is burned and there is no more rope left to throw over, effectively labeling him as dead to her in a personal sense. This strong language underscores the complete severance of ties she feels is necessary to protect her peace after years of public and private struggles.

History of Marriage and Medical Crisis in Las Vegas

The couple dated for only one month before becoming engaged in 2009, leading to a wedding later that same year. Kardashian filed for divorce four years after the marriage, but the legal proceedings were temporarily paused after Odom was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel. This incident led to him entering a coma for three days and requiring months of intensive rehabilitation, a crisis that allowed Kardashian to make medical decisions on his behalf as he eventually recovered.

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During the recovery process, Kardashian described the severity of Odom's substance abuse issues, noting that he would escape rehab for periods of 12 hours to two days to go on drug benders. She recalled searching for him in alleys and motels, cleaning up after he used drugs by freebasing, and dealing with drug paraphernalia like tinfoil cutouts and spoons left in hotel rooms. Despite these challenges, she viewed her actions as a form of enabling without fully realizing it at the time, driven by a sense of responsibility to hold his life together and protect him from public scrutiny.

Official Divorce and Contrasting Views on Recovery

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian officially finalized their divorce in 2016, closing a chapter that had been reopened for discussion in the Netflix documentary series. In the film, Odom addressed the controversy by suggesting that Kardashian bore some responsibility for his past actions, while also crediting divine intervention for his survival. He acknowledged that she stepped in and stayed by his side after he suffered six heart attacks and 12 strokes in 2015, confirming that she took care of him during those critical moments.

However, Odom emphasized that God took care of him the most, describing his recovery from near-fatal overdoses as a medical miracle. He recognized the support Kardashian provided but maintained that his survival was ultimately due to spiritual intervention. This perspective contrasts with Kardashian's current stance, which rejects any further narrative connection to him and dismisses his attempts to frame her role in his life as anything other than a complicated, ended relationship.

Criticism of Son's Remarks and Final Boundaries

Kardashian also addressed gross comments made by Odom's son, Lamar LJ Odom Jr., regarding her role in their father's life, indicating that she found his remarks disrespectful and unwarranted. By calling out these sentiments, she reinforced her position that the family should not be dragged back into the spotlight to defend her past choices or explain her actions. Her goal in speaking out is to solidify the boundary that no one should play with her or her family after such a tumultuous history.

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She concluded her reflections by expressing a general disillusionment with men who she characterizes as liars, con artists, cheats, thieves, and trolls, stating that she simply does not want to be involved in such dynamics anymore. Her message is clear: individuals should handle their own issues and not involve her in their personal dramas. This final declaration serves to permanently shut down any hope of reconciliation or public dialogue between her and Odom, marking a definitive end to their intertwined public lives.