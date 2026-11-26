Khloe Kardashian discusses her openness to marriage with a gay man, reflects on Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, and addresses her history of being taken advantage of in relationships.

Khloe Kardashian has offered candid insights into her romantic life and marriage philosophies, addressing controversial statements about potential unions with gay men and reflecting on her turbulent history with high-profile partners. The reality star, 42, responded directly to questions regarding her openness to such arrangements, citing complex personal motivations and practical considerations in her explanations.

Comments on Marriage to Gay Men

Kardashian explained her stance when asked at a public event if she would consider marrying a gay man. She stated clearly, "I'm down," but added significant context to her reply. She elaborated that her willingness varies depending on the situation, noting there are times she says yes and other times she hesitates due to the burden of caring for another person.

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She further clarified that her decision ultimately depends on what a potential partner could offer her. This pragmatic view highlights her current mindset regarding relationships, which has been shaped by previous heartbreaks and the complexities of balancing personal freedom with partnership responsibilities.

Turbulent History with Tristan Thompson

Kardashian's current outlook on finding a partner is heavily influenced by her relationship with Tristan Thompson, who is 35 years old. The couple began dating in September 2016 and announced they were expecting a child together one year later. Their daughter, True Thompson, was born in 2018.

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The relationship faced a devastating blow days before True's arrival. Thompson cheated on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women. This betrayal left Kardashian feeling used and hurt, contributing to her current guarded approach to romance and her willingness to discuss unconventional relationship dynamics.

Reflections on Marriage to Lamar Odom

Before her relationship with Thompson, Kardashian was married to former NBA player Lamar Odom, who is 46. The pair dated for only one month before getting engaged in 2009. They married later that year, making Kardashian's journey into marriage a rapid one at the age of 24.

Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013 for the first time. However, she later postponed her court motion after Odom was left comatose following an overdose at a legal brothel in Nevada. Odom had struggled with substance abuse during part of their marriage, which lasted approximately seven years.

In a February 2025 episode of their Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kardashian described Odom as someone she felt was the love of her life. She emphasized that she took her vows very seriously and loved him with all her heart and soul. She noted that there were bigger issues in the marriage that were not fixable, and she last saw him in 2016.

Feeling Taken Advantage Of

Kardashian opened up about her frustrations regarding how men in her life have treated her after her time with both Thompson and Odom. She expressed offense at the behavior of these partners, who engaged in outrageous actions yet acted as if nothing had happened upon seeing her again.

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Speaking with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in an April 2025 episode of their Hulu show, Kardashian questioned whether she appears as a doormat. She stated that she has been taken advantage of in many different ways, which she finds deeply insulting. This sentiment underscores her desire for respect and clear boundaries in future relationships.

Current Family Dynamics and Support

Despite the pain from past relationships, Kardashian remains focused on her role as a mother to True and her relationship with her sisters. The candid discussions on their reality show provide a glimpse into how she processes these experiences with family support.

Her willingness to share such personal details highlights the evolving nature of her public persona. By addressing these topics openly, she aims to set a precedent for honesty and self-respect in her future endeavors, both personally and professionally.

Looking Forward After Heartbreak

As Kardashian moves forward, her views on marriage continue to evolve. The combination of her past experiences with Thompson and Odom has led to a more cautious and strategic approach to potential partners.

Her comments about being "down" for a gay marriage, while conditional on practical benefits, reflect a non-traditional perspective on commitment. This outlook may resonate with fans who appreciate her unfiltered honesty about the complexities of modern relationships and the importance of mutual benefit and respect.