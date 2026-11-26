Khloe Kardashian discusses the possibility of a lavender marriage and identifies as demisexual following her split from Tristan Thompson, citing a need for emotional connection over physical intimacy.

Khloe Kardashian has sparked widespread conversation by revealing she is potentially open to entering a lavender marriage, a union where one partner is gay and the other is straight. The 42-year-old reality television star and business owner discussed this unconventional arrangement during the latest episode of her family's Hulu series, The Kardashians. This candid admission comes amidst her public disclosure that she has abstained from sexual activity for the past five years.

Kardashian Discusses Lavender Marriage Concept

The segment featuring this revelation began with an interaction between Kardashian and media personality Colt Paulsen. Paulsen encouraged her to consider finding a male partner, noting that all of her sisters are currently dating. He specifically suggested a lavender marriage, offering his own company as an example with the remark that if she ever needed such an arrangement, he was available.

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Kardashian, who is the mother of eight-year-old daughter True and four-year-old son Tatum, initially reacted with enthusiasm. She told Paulsen that she was down for such a union anytime. However, her perspective quickly shifted as she considered the practical realities of caring for another person in her life. She expressed hesitation in a confessional interview, wondering if she could handle the responsibility of taking care of one more individual.

Humorous Conditions For A Gay Partner

Despite her initial hesitation, Kardashian lightened the mood by attaching humorous conditions to her potential acceptance of a gay husband. She joked that her decision would depend entirely on what the man could do for her. Specifically, she asked if he would make her look pretty every day. When Paulsen implied he could, she declared that was all it would take for her to say yes.

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This lighthearted banter highlighted her current stance on relationships and her willingness to entertain non-traditional options. It also underscored her focus on aesthetics and personal presentation, which has been a central theme throughout her career as the founder of the denim and apparel brand Good American.

Identifies As Demisexual Amidst Five Years Of Celibacy

Beyond the discussion of marriage arrangements, Kardashian revealed significant details about her personal sex life on a recent episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land. She discussed her celibacy with guest Simon Huck, who noted that his therapist had identified him as demisexual. He asked if she was familiar with the term, leading to a deeper conversation about her own romantic orientation.

Huck explained that a demisexual person requires a strong emotional connection before experiencing romantic or sexual attraction. He noted that it is almost impossible for a demisexual individual to engage in one-night stands because intimacy is tied directly to emotional bonding. Kardashian agreed with this assessment, stating that she does not believe she has ever had a one-night stand.

Past Relationships And Emotional Safety

Kardashian elaborated on why she feels it is difficult to lean into new relationships right now. She mentioned that she is in a good place in her life and is afraid of doing something that might revert to the patterns of her past. This caution stems from her previous high-profile relationships, including her marriage to former NBA star Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, and her on-and-off romance with Tristan Thompson.

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She ended her relationship with Thompson in December 2021 after discovering he had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols. Kardashian expressed that she does not appreciate being lied to or seeing partners claim commitment only to cheat later. She emphasized that she respects rules and values honesty in any potential future partnership.

Desires Basic Affection Over Sexual Intimacy

While she has not been sexually active in five years, Kardashian clarified that she still misses the affection associated with steady relationships. She stated that she does not necessarily need sex at this moment but longs for basic level intimacy. This includes simple gestures like being kissed or receiving a normal nice hug.

She observed that there do not seem to be many demisexual people in the straight community. This sentiment reflects her current emotional state and her need for a partner who can meet her at her pace. Her openness to a lavender marriage appears to be less about sexual compromise and more about finding a companion who respects her boundaries while providing the emotional security she currently seeks.