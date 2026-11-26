Khloe Kardashian discusses the concept of a lavender marriage with Colt Paulsen and reflects on her ex-husband Lamar Odom during a new episode of The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian recently confirmed her openness to entering a lavender marriage during a candid episode of the family reality series, The Kardashians. The 42-year-old entrepreneur engaged in a direct conversation with influencer Colt Paulsen about her current dating status and future relationship prospects. Paulsen noted that all of Khloe's sisters are currently in romantic relationships, suggesting she consider a lavender marriage as a practical alternative. He explicitly stated that he was available to pursue such a partnership if she ever decided to take that route. Khloe responded with immediate enthusiasm, confirming she was open to the idea at any time without hesitation.

A title card displayed on the show provided essential context for viewers unfamiliar with the term, defining a lavender marriage as a marriage of convenience between a man and a woman where one or both partners are queer. This definition aligns with recent disclosures from Khloe herself, who revealed earlier this month that she identifies as demisexual. The star has also been on a five-year celibacy journey, adding new depth to her current reflections on intimacy and partnership structures. Her willingness to discuss such unconventional arrangements highlights a pragmatic approach to modern dating as a high-profile single mother.

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In a subsequent confessional segment, Khloe provided deeper context regarding the complexities of navigating romance while raising two children. She acknowledged that while there are times when a lavender marriage might make sense, she remains hesitant about the added responsibility of caring for another adult. She clarified that her acceptance of such a union would depend entirely on the specific benefits the partner could provide. Khloe jokingly noted that if a potential male partner could make her look attractive every day, that incentive alone would be sufficient to convince her.

This discussion about marriage arrangements arrives amidst significant ongoing tensions between Khloe and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. Khloe recently addressed her frustration over Odom's interview comments regarding their past relationship, describing a clear emotional divide. She confronted the situation indirectly during a private conversation with her sister, Kim Kardashian, questioning Odom's wellbeing given his visible anger in media appearances. Khloe accused Odom of playing her and criticized the hostile portrayal of their shared history in a recent documentary project.

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Khloe strongly dismissed the narrative presented in the documentary as inaccurate and deeply hostile toward her personal character. She labeled the individuals involved in producing those negative portrayals as pathological liars, signaling a break in diplomatic relations with her ex-husband's circle. Her comments highlighted the enduring strain in her relationship with Odom, who had previously revealed his grievances about their marriage during his own media appearances. The reality TV star emphasized that anyone who was around during their marriage saw the truth, rejecting the version of events presented in the film.

Khloe expressed deep upset upon learning what Odom allegedly wanted from their marriage, marking a shift from private grievances to public acknowledgment of the fallout. During the conversation with Kim, she reacted to Odom's interviews by stating she knew he was not well given his anger. She stated that she did not believe he was doing well and criticized the lack of kindness shown toward her in the documentary. Khloe told those involved to get lost, reinforcing her stance against the narrative being pushed by Odom's supporters.

The episode provides fans with an unfiltered look into Khloe's personal philosophy on love, family, and moving forward after a high-profile divorce. The discussion about lavender marriages underscores her pragmatic approach to relationships, especially given her status as a central figure in contemporary pop culture. By openly discussing unconventional relationship structures and addressing past traumas, Khloe continues to shape public conversations about celebrity privacy and modern dating norms.

The juxtaposition of her openness to new, unconventional partnerships against the backdrop of her bitter split with Lamar Odom creates a complex narrative for viewers. It highlights her resilience and willingness to explore different paths for happiness outside of traditional expectations. This latest broadcast reinforces her position as a voice in contemporary commentary on how public figures navigate personal struggles while managing intense media scrutiny.

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Khloe's comments also serve as a counter-narrative to the negative portrayal she feels she received in the documentary project. By addressing the accusations and the hostility directly, she attempts to reclaim her story and set the record straight for her audience. The emphasis on being called out as a pathological liar suggests that legal or formal repercussions might follow the documentary's release.

As Khloe continues to build her brand and manage her family's public image, these revelations about her relationship strategy and personal boundaries are likely to generate significant discussion. Her willingness to be transparent about her demisexuality and celibacy journey adds a layer of vulnerability to her public persona. This openness contrasts with the defensive posture she has adopted regarding Lamar Odom, showing different sides of her emotional state.

The interaction with Colt Paulsen serves as a lighthearted moment amidst the heavier discussions about her past marriage and ongoing conflicts. It demonstrates her ability to find humor and opportunity in unconventional situations, a trait that has defined much of her public career. The suggestion of a lavender marriage, while initially presented as a joke, reflects a serious consideration of her current life stage and needs.

Ultimately, this episode offers a multifaceted view of Khloe Kardashian at a pivotal moment in her personal life. It balances her future aspirations with a reckoning of her past, specifically her marriage to Lamar Odom. The combination of pragmatic relationship views and strong emotional responses to recent media portrayals paints a picture of a woman navigating complex personal and professional challenges with honesty and directness.