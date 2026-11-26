Khloe Kardashian details a botched 2025 South Korea skincare trip with Kim Kardashian that caused temporary disfigurement and distress for the sisters, while friend La La Anthony remained unaffected.

Khloe Kardashian recently disclosed that a cosmetic skincare procedure undertaken in South Korea during 2025 resulted in severe, unexpected physical changes for her and her sister Kim Kardashian. Speaking on her podcast, Khloe Kardashian described the incident as a significant mishap that left both sisters appearing deformed immediately following the treatments. The reality star revealed that while their friend La La Anthony underwent the same experiences without issue, the Kardashian sisters faced a challenging recovery period due to the severity of the reaction.

The 2025 South Korea Skincare Incident

Khloe Kardashian explained that the group traveled to South Korea with the intention of experimenting with local beauty standards and procedures. The situation quickly deteriorated on the first day of their visit, as both Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian suffered adverse reactions that drastically altered their appearances. Khloe stated that they had no control over the specific treatments administered, noting that they relied entirely on translators and trusted the doctors implicitly without fully understanding the extent of the procedures they were agreeing to.

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The immediate aftermath involved both sisters being unable to leave their accommodations due to their swollen and altered faces. Khloe Kardashian recounted that they were confined to their hotel room for the duration of their stay, unable to spend any time outside. This isolation was necessitated by their appearance, which Khloe described as so severe that they felt ashamed to be seen in public spaces during their trip to South Korea.

La La Anthony Remains Unaffected by Procedures

In stark contrast to the Kardashian sisters, La La Anthony did not experience any negative side effects from the skincare treatments. Khloe Kardashian highlighted this disparity by noting that while she and Kim came back looking deformed, La La Anthony returned looking beautiful. This difference in outcomes emphasized the unpredictable nature of the medical procedures the sisters underwent, as La La Anthony participated in the same activities but retained her usual appearance.

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The plane ride home further exacerbated the physical discomfort and appearance issues for Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. The travel conditions made their already compromised faces appear even worse, adding to their distress. La La Anthony, who accompanied them on the journey, witnessed the deterioration firsthand and recalled the difficult atmosphere within the group during the return flight.

Kris Jenner Reaction to Kim's Disfigurement

The news of the sisters' condition reached their mother, Kris Jenner, who reacted with extreme emotional distress upon seeing Kim Kardashian. Kris Jenner reportedly cried when she saw the extent of Kim's facial changes, fearing that her daughter had suffered permanent damage to her appearance. This moment highlighted the serious concern within the family regarding the long-term effects of the botched skincare treatments.

Despite the initial horror and the visible deformity, Khloe Kardashian confirmed that both she and Kim eventually recovered without any lasting damage to their features. The recovery process took time, but the physical changes were temporary. Khloe Kardashian reassured that while the incident was traumatic and scary, particularly given their mother's reaction, there were no permanent consequences to their beauty or health.

Future Plans Despite Past Complications

Even after recounting the harrowing details of the incident, Khloe Kardashian joked that she would be willing to repeat the experience. She described the trip as fun despite the mishaps and expressed a desire to return to South Korea for more treatments. This lighthearted perspective suggests that the sisters have moved past the trauma and are willing to take risks again in the future.

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The story serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of undergoing medical or cosmetic procedures in foreign countries where language barriers and lack of transparency can lead to misunderstandings. The experience has now become a notable part of Khloe Kardashian's and Kim Kardashian's public narrative, illustrating the potential downsides of seeking beauty treatments abroad without full comprehension of the processes involved.