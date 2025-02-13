Khloé Kardashian Reveals Health Consequences of Supporting Lamar Odom After Overdose

Khloé Kardashian detailed the toll Lamar Odom's near-fatal overdose took on her health during a recent episode of The Kardashians. She revealed she developed a staph infection while caring for him in the hospital.

Khloé Kardashian opened up about Lamar Odom 's near-fatal overdose and the toll it took on her health while supporting him during his months-long hospitalization. On the Thursday, February 13, episode of The Kardashians , Khloé confronted Lamar about his overdose at a legal brothel in Nevada and his subsequent four-month stay in various medical facilities.

Khloé expressed her frustration, stating, 'It is his fault he couldn't speak because he decided to do naughty things somewhere he shouldn't have done them. You have no idea what happened that day, but I do. Don't talk about it if you aren't going to be honest.' Lamar responded, insisting he didn't consciously take drugs to cause an overdose. Khloé clarified his statement in a confessional, saying, 'What Lamar is trying to say is when he went to the brothel he didn't take drugs and he doesn't recall taking them. I think it is a fact that he did overdose but he is implying that someone drugged him.'Khloé and Lamar's relationship was tumultuous. They dated for a month before getting engaged in 2009, married the same year, and Khloé filed for divorce four years later. Khloé postponed the proceedings after Lamar was left in a coma following an overdose at a Nevada brothel. During Lamar's hospitalization, Khloé was by his side through every challenging moment. She recalled, 'You were in a coma for three days. I was there the second you were there. I was there when your father said, 'Pull the plug' so he could be on your life insurance. I was there when you had six heart attacks, 12 strokes, and Kobe walked in when we had to do a lung surgery on you.' Khloé revealed that she developed her own health issues as a result of caring for Lamar. 'I was there through it all. We transferred you from Vegas to Cedars,' she continued. 'I didn't leave you for four months. I got a staph infection because I lived in a hospital.' Khloé previously shared on social media that she contracted a staph infection while caring for Lamar in 2015. 'Staph infections are no joke,' she wrote on X at the time. 'Mine was exacerbated by stress which is not a great combo. I'm under great medical care & receiving tons of love!'The reality star further explained how Lamar's struggles impacted her mental and physical well-being. 'Just recently, I've been in the hospital for almost three and a half weeks straight, and finally everyone was saying, 'Khloé, you have to get out of the hospital and just for an hour, go to the gym and do something that's for you. Nothing's going to happen to Lamar,'' she shared with the San Diego Union-Tribune. 'I had such anxiety going to the gym, but as soon as I left, and Kendall and I worked out with my trainer, I felt like, 'Oh my god, I'm OK. I'm a human again!'' Khloé ultimately served as Lamar's caretaker while he recovered before refiling for divorce in May 2016, finalized seven months later. In a recent episode of her Hulu show, Khloé admitted, 'Lamar was and is definitely someone that I felt was the love of my life. I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day we met, I loved him with all of my heart and soul. I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years. But there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage. So the last time I saw him was in 2016.' Lamar apologized to his ex-wife, saying, 'I put you through a lot. I f----- up with you. I love you for trying your hardest with me. That love will never go away, I know it won't.' New episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu air every Thursday





Khloé Kardashian Lamar Odom Overdose Health The Kardashians Reality TV Divorce

