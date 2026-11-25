Khloe Kardashian details her 2025 cosmetic procedures, including fillers and laser treatments, while addressing internet trolls and sharing family reactions to her transformations.

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her extensive beauty regimen and cosmetic procedures, addressing ongoing public speculation regarding her physical appearance and the reality that she has undergone various treatments over the years. The media personality emphasized that she remains transparent about her choices, noting that she feels happy with how her features have come together after recent adjustments. This candid admission serves to directly counter the persistent internet trolls who question her natural look or accuse her of excessive digital alteration in her social media posts.

Khloe Kardashian Details Personal Treatments

Khloe Kardashian listed several specific interventions she has utilized to maintain her aesthetic, starting with Botox injections administered to her face and Sculptra treatments. She clarified that the Sculptra, an injection designed to restore facial volume, was performed at 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetic Center following the removal of a facial tumor. Additionally, she mentioned using collagen baby threads under her chin and neck for a youthful, glowy appearance, alongside regular salmon sperm facials, peptides, and a strict daily skincare routine.

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Khloe Kardashian also revealed her history with dermal fillers, stating that while she had them in the past, she has not used them in recent years because she has heard they do not leave the body completely. She noted that any remaining filler has likely calmed down since her last treatments. Furthermore, she underwent soft wave laser treatments for skin tightening and had laser hair removal for her hairline and other areas done at Sev Laser Aesthetics. These details were shared to provide a comprehensive list of the work she has done over a fifteen-year period.

The Hotel Trip and Kim's Transformation

The discussion expanded to a recent trip where Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian participated in cosmetic treatments without leaving their hotel. Khloe Kardashian explained that they f***ed up their faces on day one and remained in their hotel room because nobody could leave. She described a scenario where a translator helped them agree to an amount for procedures, leading to a feeling of confusion once the treatments were completed. Khloe Kardashian remarked that they trusted the doctors entirely, noting that the experience was so fun they considered doing it again.

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Kim Kardashian recalled the intense reaction of their mother, Kris Jenner, who cried upon seeing Kim's face afterward, asking if the procedure had been ruined. Khloe Kardashian defended the decision by explaining that Kim requires travel for these treatments to try all available options worldwide. The siblings shared that they did not go anywhere else during the trip because their physical state confined them to the hotel. This anecdote highlights the extreme lengths the Kardashian-Jenner family members go to in pursuit of their beauty standards.

Family Members Address Surgery Accusations

Khloe Kardashian addressed the online comments suggesting she was liked better when she was bigger, responding by gesturing to her face and stating her happiness with the current results. She framed her openness as a way to take scrutiny as a great compliment, contrasting her fifteen-year timeline with the short attention span of social media critics. The reality star reiterated that she has been very open in the past about her modifications, providing a clear list of services received to dispel rumors of hidden surgeries.

Kylie Jenner has also contributed to this transparency by confirming details about her own plastic surgery history. In June 2025, Kylie Jenner shared that she had undergone a breast augmentation prior to discussing the procedure in more depth. The broader family narrative includes these disclosures, with members offering in-depth explanations about their experiences under the knife. This collective openness serves to normalize the conversation around cosmetic enhancements within the celebrity sphere.

Current Standards and Future Intentions

Khloe Kardashian emphasized that the landscape of beauty treatments in 2025 offers numerous non-surgical alternatives before considering invasive surgery. She stated that if and when the time comes for surgical options, she knows great doctors who can assist her. This perspective underscores a strategic approach to aesthetic maintenance, prioritizing less invasive methods like threads, lasers, and injectables first. The focus remains on maintaining a glowy and youthful look through consistent care rather than immediate drastic changes.

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Looking ahead, Khloe Kardashian indicated that she is aware of the growing array of available treatments and feels prepared to make informed decisions. Her stance suggests that while she enjoys the current results, she remains open to future adjustments if necessary. This proactive attitude reflects a broader trend among influencers who share their regimens to educate followers and manage public perception simultaneously.