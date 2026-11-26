Khloe Kardashian opens up about a disastrous 2025 South Korea beauty trip that left her and Kim Kardashian looking deformed, detailing the painful procedures and family reactions.

Khloe Kardashian has disclosed that a recent cosmetic journey to South Korea resulted in severe swelling and distortion for herself and her sister Kim Kardashian. The reality television personality revealed the distressing outcome during a new episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, where she discussed the incident with guest La La Anthony. The 42-year-old star described the experience as a skincare nightmare that left both women looking permanently altered immediately after their treatments.

The Botched South Korea Beauty Pilgrimage

Khloe Kardashian explained that she and Kim Kardashian visited South Korea in 2025 to undergo advanced regenerative and anti-aging treatments. She stated that the sisters tried every available procedure during their trip, describing the experience as a comprehensive but harmful exploration of local medical aesthetics. After the procedures were completed, Khloe noted that they returned to their hotel looking significantly disfigured, prompting an immediate lockdown inside their accommodation.

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The sisters were unable to leave their hotel room during the initial recovery phase due to their altered appearances. Khloe recalled that they spent the first day sitting in silence, hoping to avoid public scrutiny while their faces healed. She admitted that they trusted the local doctors implicitly at the time, despite the translator mediating their communication and the lack of clear explanation regarding the specific interventions performed on their bodies.

Family Shock and Immediate Aftermath

The physical transformation was so drastic that it provoked an emotional reaction from their mother, Kris Jenner. Khloe Kardashian shared that Kris Jenner cried upon seeing Kim Kardashian's face and explicitly asked if the procedures had permanently ruined her appearance. The 71-year-old matriarch was visibly distressed by the sudden change, highlighting the severe nature of the swelling and distortion that followed the treatments.

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Khloe also joked about Kim Kardashian's specific appearance during this period, comparing her look to Stewie Griffin from the animated series Family Guy. She mentioned that the plane ride back home exacerbated the swelling, making the disfigurement even more pronounced. The sisters had to endure the travel journey while hiding their faces, avoiding any potential interaction with the public or media.

Guest Reaction and Treatment Specifics

Unlike Khloe and Kim, guest La La Anthony did not undergo the same extensive facial treatments and returned from the trip looking beautiful. This contrast highlighted the severity of the sisters' adverse reactions to the procedures. Khloe revealed that they had agreed to a specific amount for the services but felt blindsided by the intensity of the injections and treatments administered by the local medical staff.

Kim Kardashian had previously documented her own beauty regimen during trips to Korea, sharing images of her hairline covered in tape and professionals injecting liquids into her arm. Although she denied undergoing plastic surgery, she has been open about using non-invasive procedures such as Morpheus8, which uses radio frequency microneedling to tighten skin. Khloe has also been transparent about her own history of enhancements, including nose jobs, Botox, and collagen injections.

Recovery and Future Cosmetic Intentions

Despite the traumatic experience, Khloe Kardashian confirmed that her face eventually returned to its normal state. She expressed confidence in the recovery process, noting that all the swelling and distortion resolved over time. The sisters have since maintained their interest in cosmetic enhancements, viewing their South Korea trip as a cautionary tale rather than a complete deterrent.

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Khloe concluded her podcast segment with a humorous remark, suggesting that they might undertake such risky beauty adventures again. She emphasized that maintaining their appearance requires constant effort and that they are willing to explore new, albeit risky, treatments in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with unregulated or poorly communicated cosmetic procedures abroad.