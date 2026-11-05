Khloe Kardashian Reflects on Lamar Odom Marriage and Divorce Timeline

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her 2009 to 2016 marriage to Lamar Odom, detailing the addiction struggles, near-fatal overdose, and final divorce proceedings.

Khloe Kardashian has once again opened up about her highly publicized marriage to former NBA star Lamar Odom, recounting the whirlwind romance that began in 2009 and its eventual dissolution. The Good American cofounder and the Los Angeles Lakers player tied the knot in September 2009 after a brief courtship of just one month. Their union, which was chronicled on the E! reality series Khloé & Lamar, ended in a painful unraveling marked by addiction struggles and legal proceedings that concluded in December 2016.

The 2009 Wedding and Early Marriage

The relationship between Kardashian and Odom began with what she described as love at first sight. After dating for only four weeks, the couple got engaged in 2009 and married later that same year. For the first four years of their marriage, they appeared to be in wedded bliss, a period that was documented for television audiences. Kardashian has since reflected on this time with gratitude, stating that she was obsessed with her husband in a healthy way and that he remained a significant figure in her life despite their separation.

Also read Khloe Kardashian Punched 'Whores' in Hotel Room After Finding Lamar Odom in 20-Person 'Circle Jerk'

Divorce Filings and Medical Crisis

Kardashian initially filed for divorce in December 2013, marking the end of the initial phase of their legal separation. However, the proceedings were paused when Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose in October 2015 at a Nevada brothel. During his recovery, Kardashian stayed by his side, witnessing his medical struggles which included twelve strokes and six heart attacks. She did not finalize the divorce until December 2016, after Odom had begun his path to recovery and the couple had navigated the complex aftermath of the overdose.

Public Statements on Addiction and Healing

Throughout the years following their split, Kardashian has been candid about the role addiction played in their relationship. She noted that Odom's addiction often heightened during the off-season, a time she described as idle and dangerous. In March 2016, she expressed a desire for Odom to be happy and to fall in love with his life again, acknowledging that he needed to walk his own path to heal. She praised his vulnerability in discussing his struggles, viewing his openness as a courageous step in his therapy and recovery process.

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Impact on Family and Co-Parenting Dynamics

The complexities of the Kardashian-Odom relationship have also extended to their extended family and Odom's children with ex-partner Liza Morales. Destiny and Lamar LJ Odom Jr. recently discussed their father's complicated history in the Netflix documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The children shared that Odom had called them expressing a desire to reconnect and talk, a request that left Kardashian feeling conflicted. She admitted to not knowing the right course of action but expressed a willingness to meet with him to avoid misleading him.

Reflections on Marriage Vows and Finality

Kardashian has consistently emphasized the seriousness of marriage vows, stating that she is not someone who rushes into divorce without considering the depth of commitment. She described Odom as genuinely one of the best people she has ever met, expressing gratitude for the magic they shared even if it lasted only a few years. Ultimately, she concluded that she had done everything in her power to support him through sickness and health, and once she felt he was not in the headspace to change his situation, she felt it was right to let him go.