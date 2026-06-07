Khloé Kardashian Once Shouted Out This Serum That Shoppers Say ‘Works Great for Crepey Necks’ & It’s $12 Today

Your skin will feel so soft and smooth thanks to this serum!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re super into skincare, then you know a high-quality serum can make a huge impact on your skin.

Adding a serum to your beauty regimen doesn’t have to be intimidating, though. And, honestly, it can be a lot more affordable than you think. Stars like Khloé Kardashian are a huge fan of, Kardashian is a major proponent of this serum, and for good reason. This serum deeply hydrates skin while also treating dry patches and evening out skin’s overall tone.leaves you with a radiant glow that reduces the signs of fine lines and wrinkles.

Just a few drops of this serum and your skin will feel completely balanced and totally moisturized. It’s not shock to us that Kardashian made this serum an essential part of her skincare routine. But what do shoppers have to say about? Well, just read on to find out: “This stuff WORKS!

I have been using it in the morning and before bed for only 4 days now and it has changed my skin COMPLETELY. I am beyond happy with this product and will be a loyal customer,” one shopper, who called this product a “miracle serum,” wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“Amazing product! It’s only been a month and I can see great results in my skin,” another shopper said.

“I use several Cosmedica products in my skin care regimen, my skin is so visibly changed that people ask me all the time what I am doing differently. I am very happy with this product as well as the others I use,” a third shopper said.

“Works great for crepey necks,” a final shopper said. “My skin, especially on my neck and around my eyes, was starting to show that ugh! This has helped significantly and now I’m much less self conscious. ”





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