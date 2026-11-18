The TV personality’s last public relationship with Tristian Thompson ended in 2021 following a cheating scandal.

“A demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they’ve first established an emotional relationship,” Huck explained. “So, it’s almost impossible to have a one-night stand if you’re a demi.

And I believe you are. ”Khloé Kardashian says she is demisexual after her past dating drama during Wednesday’s episode of “Khloé in Wonderland. ”“I don’t think I’ve ever had a one-night stand,” Kardashian, 42, confessed.

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“I’m a demi? Wow,” the TV personality continued, explaining that it is “really hard” for her to be in a “hookup culture” headspace because she wants to avoid doing “something that might ever turn out” the same way as her past. When asked by Huck, 43, if she “ever misses” the excitement of flirting, the “Kardashians” star said, “I more miss … I just want to be kissed sometimes. But not necessarily , I just need to have sex.

”“A demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they’ve first established an emotional relationship,” Huck explained to Kardashian.

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“Sometimes I just miss a normal hug, but from someone you want that hug from,” she added, agreeing with Huck that she wasn’t looking to have a random hookup with a stranger in “a coat closet. ” Kardashian also gave her two cents on open relationships, saying she respects couples who have set rules when it comes to being with another partner.

“I have friends who allowed to hook up with someone, but it has to be in another country,” Huck said. “There can’t be any Instagram overlap, which is extremely hard. ”“I do respect the rules,” Kardashian chimed in.

“I think the straights need to take a few of these notes. Like just give us rules. ” “I don’t appreciate that every guy is like, ‘Oh, I’m committed. This is what we’re doing.

’ And then they go and cheat,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum added.

“So many girls would be OK with these rules. What I’m not OK with is these rules. Let me decide. ” Kardashian admitted she wouldn’t be fine with someone she was dating suggesting an open relationship six months in, but shared she would like to know she is a part of the decision.

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Over the years, Kardashian has chosen to stay single and focus on her two kids, True, 8, and Tatum, 4, whom she shares with ex-Tristan Thompson. Kardashian was previously wed to Lamar Odom in 2009. The duo finalized their divorce in 2016 following the former athlete’sOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Khloé Kardashian says she is demisexual after her past dating drama during Wednesday's episode of"Khloé in Wonderland.

""A demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they've first established an emotional relationship," Huck explained to Kardashian.khloekardashian/Instagram